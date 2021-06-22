The Hood River City Council has appointed Will Norris interim city manager beginning July 1, current City Manager Rachael Fuller’s last day. Norris has been the city’s finance director and assistant city manager since 2016.
June 14, the council approved an updated recruitment schedule with an updated list of preferences.
The council aims to hire a new city manager the week after Sept. 6, following staff, council and community receptions to introduce the finalists. The position will be officially opened June 30, followed by initial screening in July and interviews in August. The council is scheduled to choose finalists Aug. 12.
Meanwhile, Norris will handle Hood River city business for more than two months. Mayor Kate McBride said Norris is up to the task.
“With Will at the helm, we’re going to lose less momentum than with anyone else. He’ll do a really good job for us,” McBride said.
Norris promised a smooth transition until a permanent city manager is hired.
Norris came to Hood River in 2014 to serve as budget director for Columbia Gorge Community College. He had previously earned a Business Master’s degree from Willamette University, and worked for two years in the city manager’s office of Long Beach, Calif. He briefly served as Hood River’s interim city manager before Fuller was hired in July 2018.
Norris said he is not planning to apply for Fuller’s job.
“I’m not intending to apply because I want to assist directly in the recruitment process. My primary goal is to get the best possible city manager in place and minimize disruption to the organization during the transition. I think I’m best able to do that in my current role, and I’m also very happy in my position,” Norris said.
