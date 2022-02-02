HOOD RIVER — A new Curative COVID-19 PCR testing site is now open to anyone looking for no-cost testing. Located in the Old Best Western Hotel parking lot (1108 E Marina Drive, Hood River), the testing booth is open to the general public. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is available for everybody at no-cost to them.
Curative is asking those looking for a test to schedule appointments online at Curative’s website. After administering a self-test, patients will receive a text or email with their results within 24 to 48 hours.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to Curative.com.
•••
Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9-19. No appointment is necessary and CAT rides are available. Boosters, as well as first, second and third doses of Moderna, J&J and Pfizer will be available for those ages 5 and up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.