COVID tests

Chuck Ryan, site lead, checks his tablet for incoming reservations at the Curative PCR testing site in the parking lot of the Best Western Motel in Hood River. Isabel Rodriguez and Alex Campos, testing site specialists, prepare to administer tests.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — A new Curative COVID-19 PCR testing site is now open to anyone looking for no-cost testing. Located in the Old Best Western Hotel parking lot (1108 E Marina Drive, Hood River), the testing booth is open to the general public. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is available for everybody at no-cost to them.

Curative is asking those looking for a test to schedule appointments online at Curative’s website. After administering a self-test, patients will receive a text or email with their results within 24 to 48 hours.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to Curative.com.

•••

Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9-19. No appointment is necessary and CAT rides are available. Boosters, as well as first, second and third doses of Moderna, J&J and Pfizer will be available for those ages 5 and up.