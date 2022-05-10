Editor’s Note: The letter deadline of 5 p.m. was extended to Monday noon for this issue. Results of the May 17 Primary Election will be reported online and in the May 28 print edition.
Forefathers’ trees
Ever thought about the giants among us standing on corners, along parking strips or even shading us at the library? When we take the time, we marvel and appreciate their individual grandeur, absorbing a sense of strength, security and wellbeing from the community that had the foresight to plant trees that we now appreciate.
The Dalles’ city forefathers had it right about planting large shade trees years ago. Many of them arrived in The Dalles from the east coast and other locations and knew from their past experience of the importance of trees in a community. (Especially in our semi arid climate.) They planted trees along our main streets, in neighborhoods (parking strips), choosing a well known species at the time, the sycamore. (A prime example is the tree at The Dalles library where the bears hangout.)
Large sycamores and other large shade trees were planted throughout the city. Some of these trees can still be seen specifically in the 400 block of E. Eighth Street and other side streets. While we understand some trees cause damage to sidewalks, we all know of past accommodations made by the city to prevent removal like the giant elm located near Fourth and Lincoln streets. I am using the sycamore variety only as an example of what could come with a program that changes the way we think and understand about the importance of trees by encouraging a city wide plan to encourage owners to keep their trees when possible and plant new ones.
Let’s support our city councilors and the new city manager to hire an individual to develop a program, as modeled by other communities. This person would work with all interests to develop a plan so there would be more consistency among departments. I believe Urban Renewal, Parks and Recreation, Main Street, The Dalles Chamber, City Public Works, along with ODOT and others have an interest in developing a comprehensive plan ... Our tree canopy is critical and we will soon loose the few majestic trees we have. The time is now to develop a citywide program.
William Lennox
The Dalles
Trump’s prayer
Trump, THY will be done! Thy kingdom WILL come! On Earth as it is in Heaven! Hallowed be THY name!
Our Father Trump, we pray to thee that thy holy and blessed name shall rule over this land as Lord and King, as in the days of old. Thy family shall reign forever in this, the most blessed lands of the Americas! Rain down thy wrath upon the unclean and the unholy! Let thy Wall reach into Heaven and keep from thy bounty the Godless! Trump bless America!
Randall Anderson
The Dalles
Brady for county commissioner
Many people have submitted letters to the editor about the reasons they support Phil Brady for Wasco County Commissioner, and I agree with all of them. I was talking to a neighbor today about why this election is so important for our community.
I think it is admirable that people, like Mr. Runyon, step up to volunteer to serve on boards and work for our community. I have done this myself and know many people who also do this important work for the city, county, and various nonprofit organizations. It’s often hard to find enough volunteers because it’s not always easy or fun, so I applaud everyone who does, including Mr. Runyon, and encourage everyone reading this to take a look at the many, many opportunities to serve.
However, for county commissioner we need someone who is ready to take a fresh look at issues, to address the needs of our communities in a forward thinking way and that’s why Phil Brady is the better choice. Mr. Brady is without a doubt dedicated to this community and to serving all of us for our shared future.
Please vote for Phil Brady to be our next Wasco County Commissioner.
Serena Smith
The Dalles
Support for Euwer
As you prepare to vote in the May 17 election, I urge you to consider joining me in voting for Jennifer Euwer for Hood River County Commission Chair.
As a lifetime resident of the valley, Jennifer understands the current challenges that face the county and is passionate about finding solutions. She is an experienced leader, having served on boards from a diverse list of organizations. She takes time to research issues and consider multiple perspectives when making decisions.
To learn more about Jennifer, please visit her website at euwerfor countychair.com.
Kathleen Welland
Parkdale
Runyon for veterans
Years ago watching the parade here in The Dalles, a group of bikers honoring the Veterans passed by me. Being a war Veteran myself, I asked the group leader, how I could join such a group, and that is how I met Rod Runyon. Rod is the Northeast Oregon District Captain of The Dalles Patriot Guard. Rod said that he was not a Veteran himself, and the patriot guard is a mixture of Vets and non-Vets and are all here to honor your service to America.
Mr. Runyon invited me to be part of the group, so am I writing this letter to give my vote to Rod Runyon for Wasco County Commissioner. I think those who honor our Veterans and take personal time to do so are people with a tendency to help others.
Ase tiempo, estava mirando el desfile aqui en The Dalles, cuando un groupo de motociclistas honorando a los Veteranos paso serca de me, siendo yo Veterano, le pregunte al dirijente como podia ser parte de ese groupo y asi fue como conosi a Mr. Runyon quien en NE Oregon Dist Captain en The Dalles Patriot Guard.
Rod dijo que el no era Veterano y que PGR era una mescla de Vets y non-Vets que estavan ahi para honorar mi servicio a America.
Mr. Runyon me invito a ser parte del grupo, a si que escrivo esta carta para darle mi voto a Rod Runyon como Wasco County Commissioner. Pienso que aquellos que toman tiempo personal para aser esto, son personas que tienden a ayudar a otros.
Enrique Esquivias
The Dalles
John Wolf support
In the years before I retired as a circuit judge here, I often had the pleasure to see John Wolf as a lawyer in my court. He presented every sort of case, simple and complicated, trials to a jury, and trials to the judge. He was always prepared, knew his facts and his law, and presented them with courtesy and extraordinary professionalism. I knew he served then as a municipal judge; that he grew up and he raised his family here; and that he was active in his community and his church. I thought he would make a fine circuit judge.
When I retired, I was happy that he brought those qualities to the bench. In the years since, Circuit Judge John Wolf has handled every sort of case as a judge: Civil and criminal jury trials, divorces, restraining orders, juvenile trials, and a dozen other tasks.
Judge Wolf has spent 25 years as a judge and a lawyer doing the right things the right way. He is an incredible asset to the judicial district, and to the community. He is a gifted jurist, and we are lucky to have him.
John Kelly
Hood River
Vote for Euwer
I write to add my voice to those endorsing Jennifer Euwer’s candidacy for chair of the Hood River County Commission. Jennifer is a genuine listener and that makes her a genuine and effective leader.
Jennifer’s experience as a successful orchardist, and as a local and regional community leader certainly more than qualify her to handle the diverse constituencies and needs of the county. But it’s her ability to hear and respond to multiple points of view, to different needs and interests that really makes her the best choice for county chair.
So I urge all eligible residents of Hood River County to vote in this election, and to cast your vote for Jennifer Euwer.
Richard Withers
Hood River
Euwer for chair
I am writing to ask for your support of Jennifer Euwer as County Commissioner Chair. Jennifer is more than qualified for this role. Born and raised in the Hood River valley, an orchardist that employs residents of our community, and having served 10 years on the County Planning Commission, Jennifer truly cares about our county.
Jennifer understands the issues facing Hood River County. She will act fairly and with complete impartiality. I have worked with Jennifer for many years at a fruit packing co-op where all growers associated are treated equally.
It is for these reasons I am voting for Jennifer Euwer. I ask you to please do the same.
Tom McKnight
Hood River
Euwer cares
We are writing to encourage you to vote for Jennifer Euwer for Hood River County Commissioner Chair. Dick and I have known Jennifer for more than 30 years. We have seen her in her various roles, as a mother, farmer, daughter, community member, and as a friend.
I know what it takes to chair a board. It takes organization, communication, good listening skills, and the willingness to build consensus. I believe Jennifer has all these attributes.
Jennifer deeply cares about our community members. Dick, as an emergency physician, has personally seen how involved she is with the respect, health, and welfare of her coworkers.
Jennifer is honest, ethical, respectful, and incredibly smart. She is a great listener and open to sharing ideas. Jennifer will say she isn’t bilingual, but she is very competent communicating in Spanish, which I believe is an important asset. When elected, Jennifer will actively seek input from all her constituents.
We must elect Jennifer Euwer, and when we do, we will be electing an excellent County Commissioner Chair with fresh energy and new perspective.
Jan Veldhuisen and Dick Virk
Hood River
Wildfire protection
Wasco County Community Wildfire Protection planners, please update the Wasco County Wildfire Protection Plan NOW. Please use the fire hazard mitigation project that TRY-G Consulting Services Inc. and RIVER TO RIDGELINE LCES™️ has completed and invoiced Wasco County and Oregon Department of Forestry, The Dalles Unit, for on Dec. 2, 2021.
Please utilize the “expert advice” from the multitude of bureaucratic publications and recommendations you have amassed at taxpayers expense and update the Wasco County Wildfire Protection Plan without further accusations of trespass or arson to myself or my cost accountable, fatality free wildland/rural interface fire hazard mitigation project at the intersection of Fifteenmile Road and McCoy Road.
Please educate yourselves on the risk your continued bureaucratic procrastination places on the Wasco County taxpayers. How much money has been spent fighting fire on public land in Wasco County since the last update of the CWPP in 2005? How many fatalities have we suffered?
What are you waiting for?
Eileen Ridgeline Grace
Dufur
Vote Judge Wolf
Regarding Judge John Wolf not hearing some criminal cases because his wife is a career deputy district attorney: The judicial district has successfully scheduled cases for the entire 12 years of Judge Wolf’s service.
The district has four competent judges and a professional administrator. Should a “potential backlog” of cases become an actual problem, there are better solutions including trading time with judges from other districts, and bringing in senior judges.
No one will say Judge Wolf Is not an excellent judge. Please join me in his re-election.
Debbie Kelly
Hood River
Retain Judge Wolf
I had the privilege and honor of serving as judge for this district for 12 years and am well aware of the heavy responsibilities of the job. I have known Judge Wolf for 25 years as an excellent trial attorney and trial judge. I know him to be hardworking, always prepared and a person you can depend on. I know that the docket in this district has not suffered during his service, and court records show that he has performed an equal share of the workload of the four judges in this district.
We need to retain one of the best judges in Oregon, not replace him with a person who has been a lawyer for little more than two and a half years with almost no trial experience or relationship with the people in this district. This is not the time for the people of this district to replace Judge John Wolf with an inexperienced lawyer.
Bernard Smith
The Dalles
Constitutional light
The constitution to me is like a beacon of light into the darkness of the future. It’s meant to be there for others after we are no longer living to help guide the way through challenges of the moment. While alive we get to play a small role in helping that bigger message move through time and space. There is not one party or person that has a singular claim to the constitution. It was written in universal language that is meant for as many people as possible.
I feel pretty strongly that the challenges barreling down at us need to be dealt with by federal/state/local governments working with businesses and citizens at all levels. There are big challenges in front of us. Depending on who you talk to there is passionate opposition to that line of thinking, instead wanting to keep a distrustful government out of all decisions. It’s sad to watch our country struggle in this way, when it doesn’t need to be like this.
Our government is not like governments in Russia or China. There are people being forcibly removed from their homes for breaking local COVID protocols in Shanghai currently or the Russian way of handling dissent against the war in Ukraine. While not perfect we have some fundamental rights enshrined in constitutional law here that at least give us a veneer of progress. Ongoing improvements are needed but overall we have it pretty good in this country.
When I get upset about the state of things I visualize that bright shining light in the darkness. We each have the power to shine that light while we are alive so future generations can experience what we have experienced and hopefully more. If you ever wonder what that light looks like … it’s being kind to all people and our natural environments with the knowledge that we are only here for a short time. Almost a humility to whatever power we might experience while alive. We are specks in a limitless void and should practice that more often when getting into hard cultural conversations.
Avery Hoyt
White Salmon
Too many billboards
Anybody else bothered by the enormous campaign signs that have gone up all over the county? I hate them more every time I drive by, and it has absolutely nothing to do with politics. Beautiful Country Club Road is starting to look like billboard alley. I think there is a growing inverse relationship between the size of a candidate’s sign and my likelihood to vote for them.
Don’t we have some ordinance that restricts the size of these signs? If not, we need one. If we already have such laws, let’s enforce them. And let’s make sure they all come down promptly after the election, regardless of size. This is too beautiful a place to clutter up with billboard advertisements!
Aspen McKenna
Hood River
Brady vs. Runyon
As the election approaches, we all want to make good choices and find information about the qualities of the all the candidates. We generally keep a positive tone for our elections here in Wasco County, but I feel I cannot ignore a recent attack on my friend Phil Brady.
A letter writer seems to think that it is a problem that Phil received donations from people he has worked with, while the record shows that 60% of the funds raised ($7,500) by his opponent, Mr. Runyon, came from the Republican Party — for a non-partisan race. Phil Brady has neither received nor asked for funds from any political party — his years of good work means that many people think he will make a good county commissioner, so they are supporting him — yes, including people he worked with! Voters rejected Mr. Runyon by a wide margin four years ago and his lack of many individual donors (he also loaned $1,700 of his own funds to the campaign) may be an indication of that. Please join me in voting for Phil Brady.
Dean Myerson
The Dalles
Vote Phil Brady
Phil Brady and I have been colleagues in The Dalles High School Science Department for six years. All of us in the department look to Phil for ideas and support, not just because he’s been in the field the longest, but also because he has a breadth of knowledge and experience from teaching in a variety of environments across Oregon and abroad. I could always look up to Phil for leadership and inspiration.
Whether it’s lighting off a rocket in the fume hood or blowing something up in the parking lot, he always grabbed students’ interest and imagination in science. He has a knack for making the driest lesson seem interesting with an eye-popping demonstration, simply because he loves his craft. Maybe that’s why our students call him “The Science Guy.” Perhaps it’s because he was once a kid in this same high school, or perhaps he had great teachers. Either way, his passion for education is enviable.
I’ve also worked with Phil outside of school in the community, and I’m sure that same passion which drives him to be a great teacher will also drive him to be a great county commissioner. A recent Letter to the Editor was critical of Phil’s volunteer efforts to help pass a new school bond several years ago. I, on the other hand, applaud Phil for his efforts to make our community better, especially for our children, and to do so in the most fiscally responsible way possible. Though that bond didn’t pass, a majority of people in the community see new schools as one of our highest priorities. It will always be challenging to find a way to fund them that the community can manage.
It will certainly be sad to see Phil leave the classroom. But I have no doubt that he will continue his quest to lift up his students and the rest of us in a new role as Wasco County Commissioner
Pete Recksiek
The Dalles
Women’s rights
Women are missing from the constitution and African Americans were declared three fifths of a person. Now, Justice Samuel Alito posits that since the rights to privacy, and therefor to abortion, are not specifically mentioned in the constitution, the court must revoke a freedom exercised by women for nearly 50 years. Never before has the Supreme Court overturned a precedent in order to confiscate an individual right.
What happens inside a woman’s uterus is nobody’s business except maybe her doctor’s. Especially now that the U.S. has one of the worst maternal death rates in the developed world. Government forced pregnancy is un-American.
To withdraw federal support for a woman’s freedom to choose, punting it to individual states, will only serve to aggravate already significant regional divisiveness and inequality. It is unjust, misogynistic, deeply unpopular and won’t prevent abortions, just safe and legal ones.
Jennifer Ouzounian
Hood River
Phil Brady support
Phil Brady grew up in Wasco County and is running to be our next county commissioner. He’s got my vote. Phil has seen this community thrive in the past — when our children could come back to their hometown after exploring the world or going to college to find family wage jobs and affordable housing.
Phil is also looking to the future. He wants everyone to do well. He’ll help Wasco County respond to climate change and the devastation experienced by our orchardists, farmers and ranchers due to extreme weather and wildfires.
Phil Brady will do the hard work to serve our community and the greater good. He is willing and able to listen to everyone and consider their needs and opinions. Vote for a thriving Wasco County. Vote Phil Brady for Wasco County Commissioner!
Carolyn Wright
The Dalles
Conquest
The world is going to experience the greatest period of conquest it has ever witnessed. You will see Russia conquer Ukraine regardless of your political or social views. How do I know this? Ezekiel 38 and Daniel 2, written more than 2,000 ago, foretold this Russian aggression. Humility, courage and commonsense are needed to read these chapters. Reading them is not “being” church.
Russia’s goal is to occupy Istanbul, and the strategic waterway to the Mediterranean, but first Russia must dominate Europe. Russia will enslave the Europeans chaining them into the most oppressive history the West has seen. How will Russia “take” Europe? She will do it with the aid of the Roman Catholic Church. The pope’s henchmen cardinals, bishops and priests will whisper their lies and deceptions into the ears of Europe’s leaders convincing them to obey Russia. As the Roman church worked with Hitler she has now enlisted Russia to do her murdering. They will succeed.
Know this also. NATO will fail. It will become obsolete. Watch. Also watch as England and her allies begin to build up their military in and around the Arabian Peninsula. I write this here so you will know. If you read this before it happens know that I learned it from the Hebrew Prophets.
As horrible as this Russian attack is, it is an event that proves the Scriptures are what they claim to be. When you read the two chapters listed above for yourself you will see that it was impossible for the prophet to know Russia would do this in these last days.
Your disgust and mistrust for the Hebrew prophets and the Scriptures is well founded. The church pastor has mocked and ridiculed these books for so long you view them as worthless nonsense. Don’t allow pastor to steal away the only trustworthy source of information about “what the hell is going on in the world” from you. I am not presenting anything church. The truth as it is learned from a personal reading of Scripture is 100% “opposite” of what pastor sells. Read those chapters. Contact me.
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
Judge Wolf support
I have had the pleasure of appearing before many judges in my 29 years of law enforcement career. I have found Judge Wolf to be the most fair, even tempered, and intelligent of any judge. His judicial demeanor and legal knowledge are above reproach. He has my 100% support in his reelection.
Sherman Sheriff Brad Lohry
Wasco
Doug White support
There’s a common thread weaving together a political party that advocates the overthrow of a lawfully elected president and that squelches a woman’s right to choose an abortion.
These actions reveal the intent of an autocratic, illiberal minority to impose its will on the majority. This minority is demonstrating increasing acceptance to use or at least excuse the use of violence in order to achieve its aims. The attempted coup of Jan. 6 was the act of a violent mob, a truth that the party’s leadership is actively trying to obfuscate. In the immediate aftermath, several among the party’s leadership condemned the man responsible — Donald Trump. But these same individuals quickly did an about-face and now, rather than hold Trump accountable, suppress those few among their ranks with the moral fortitude to tell the truth.
And now this same party, having stacked the Supreme Court via unethical shenanigans, is on the cusp of committing violence toward women. This is not an overstatement, for to arrest a woman for having an abortion and to lock her up in prison is an act of violence on her person, as is doing so to those who would assist her. Those who would ban abortion, even with exceptions for rape and incest, constitute a small minority of Americans, and yet, through violent means, they intend to force their religious views on everyone else.
Among this minority is Klickitat County’s current Congressional Representative Dan Newhouse. His Democratic challenger, Doug White, would leave the decision to the woman, where it rightfully belongs.
Rick George
White Salmon
Vote John Wolf
I am writing to endorse John Wolf for re-election to the position of Circuit Court Judge for the Seventh Judicial District of Oregon, serving Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties.
Judge Wolf was admitted to the Oregon State Bar in 1995, he had a respected private practice in The Dalles until his election to the Circuit Court in 2010. During his 15 years as a practicing lawyer, I practiced opposite Attorney Wolf in numerous court cases and transactions. As an attorney, Mr. Wolf was smart, well prepared, hard working, professional, a zealous advocate, and well respected by his colleagues.
During his 12 years on the bench, I have appeared before Judge Wolf in numerous civil cases, including trials, hearings, and judicial settlement conferences. As a judge, he is prepared, knowledgeable of the law, always respectful to litigants, and thoughtful with his opinions and decisions.
With 26 years of legal experience, 12 years on the bench, and as a lifetime resident of The Dalles, Judge Wolf is an important asset to our community and our court system. I encourage you to join me and vote to re-elect John Wolf as Circuit Court Judge
Bradley Timmons
The Dalles
Kathleen Sanders
Kathleen Sanders is the right candidate for Hood River County Commission District 1. Kathleen has the work ethic, determination, and background to handle the issues the county faces.
She worked tirelessly through college as a young mother and has since excelled in managing employees (and business issues) in both her personal businesses and in private companies.
Kathleen understands the needs of Hood River County — farming, business development, and housing.
Kathleen is in touch with the people and the roots of the the county. She spends time personally connecting with and reaching out to some of the most vulnerable individuals — bringing meals for freezers and ensuring she’s regularly checking in on these often lonely community members.
Kathleen Sanders is an objective thinker — she’s calm and clear minded. She is skilled to tackle the problems facing Hood River County, plus she has an extensive knowledge of the county and it’s history. Please consider voting Kathleen Sanders, Hood River County Commission District 1.
Katie Haynie
Hood River
Train of Tears
I am an Oregon native, although not from the Hood River valley. I went to elementary, high school, and college in this state, and generally consider myself a fairly well-educated and intellectually curious person. It was not until about a year ago, however, after I had been in Hood River for about five years, that I learned anything in detail about the removal and incarceration of our neighbors of Japanese heritage 80 years ago this month.
Lately, the issue of how and what history is taught in this country has been exhaustively (and it is exhausting) discussed both nationally and locally. As controversial as that subject appears to be, it seems to me that one thing is clear — if you don’t learn about history, you can’t learn from it. As a parent, I want my children to know not only about the good and honorable things our ancestors did, but also about mistakes they made, harms they inflicted both knowingly and unintentionally, and times that they were silent when they could or should have spoken out. I appreciate that my kids are being taught about historical events, no matter how difficult, in a way that I was not, and that because of those lessons, they have strong views about the ways in which they want to shape their own history.
It is never too late to learn, and I am honored to be on the planning committee for the “Train of Tears” commemoration taking place at noon on Friday, May 13 at Riverside Community Church. This event marks the 80th anniversary of the day that more than 400 Japanese people living in the Hood River valley were forced out of their homes, onto trains, and into detention centers during World War II. Throughout the planning process, we have had thoughtful, emotional, and sometimes uncomfortable discussions with many people about our community’s history, and I have learned so much about the importance of reckoning with the past in order to make the future better. I look forward to Friday’s event and hope you will join us.
Jennifer Hackett
Hood River
Freedom to choose
I’m sure that everybody is aware by now of the drafted Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that was leaked to Politico.
It is not law, nor precedent, but if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, it will constitute the least democratic branch of the government stripping away a freedom that has been guaranteed since 1973, in a 7-2 majority, against the will of the citizens of this country. A fact for you: Between 60-70% of Americans support the right to an abortion, depending on how the question is worded. The decision has been reaffirmed time and time again because the outcomes are demonstrably better for everyone, especially uterus-having people.
Blame is shared, of course, with the spineless liberal centrists that have run the Democratic Party, who, out of a sense of political expediency, neglected to codify the right to abortion in law, and those that assumed Republican posturing about overturning Roe was simply spicy political rhetoric. Whoops!
In the spirit of believing someone when they tell you who they are, we can safely assume that the Republican’s attack on freedoms and their desire to make those they disagree with suffer as much as possible, will not stop at Roe.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade will open the doors to removing protections of any kind for the LGBTQ community, the right to marry being one example; several states have “trigger laws” set to immediately ban abortion, punishing those seeking the procedure, those performing it, and anyone assisting, with a murder charge. How many women will become felons and lose the right to vote? Two birds with one stone for the party of barefoot and pregnant.
Several GOP members have voiced the opinion that birth control should be outlawed. Sorry, people who have PCOS, PMDD, or any other non-pregnancy related health complications that can be alleviated with birth control.
This is a monstrous overreach of power and authoritarianism and will be met with proportionate civil disobedience.
Benjamin Sheppard, a social worker
Hood River
Vote Leti Morretti
Thank you to Columbia Gorge News for allowing the opportunity to share vital information about those running for public service. Your coverage is valued and appreciated.
I encourage my neighbors in District 1 in Hood River County to vote for Leti Valle Moretti for county commissioner.
I have been in health care for more than 40 years and have learned many valuable lessons, often from my patients who I’m honored to accompany in the pursuit of health.
One shining point on my moral compass of lessons learned is: “Always remember to look around the table where critical decisions are being made and ask who is missing from this table?” Who has valuable input we haven’t considered? No matter how well thought out a plan is or how many “expert” consultants have weighed in, achieving long term success is unlikely without a wide representation of perspectives. This moral code applies whatever the topic — health, transportation, zoning, budgetary decisions etc.
Leti Valle Moretti brings the background, knowledge, experience and dedication to public service that will immensely enrich our Hood River County governing bodies along with all of our population. Your vote is important!
Rebecca Rawson
Hood River
Pro-active leadership
In July of 2010 Hood River County Library closed its doors because the county could no longer afford to pay the costs of running it. During one of the board meetings leading up to the closure, Ron Rivers said, “I saw this train wreck coming five years ago.” We have a library now because the people of Hood River felt it was important for the community to have a library. It took two attempts but we were able to get a levy passed. There were also many fundraising events. With the combined effort of many, many people we reopened the library a year after the doors closed. Had Mr. Rivers spoken up when he saw that funding the library was not sustainable, we could have done the work to obtain funding earlier and we would not have had to close the library. I want a county commissioner chair that is pro-active, not re-active. That is why I will not be voting for Ron Rivers.
Amy Wheeler
Hood River
Commented
