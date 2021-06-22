The Skamania County Auditor’s Office will open a special three-day candidate filing period from June 29 through July 1for offices that did not have filings during the regular filing period.
Online filing will not be available during this special filing period, so candidates wishing to file for office must do so in person at the Auditor’s Office during business hours (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) from June 29 to July 1.
Offices open for this special filing period include: Mt. Pleasant School District (Director Position No. 2), Mill A School District (Director Position No. 1), and Stevenson-Carson School District (Director Position No. 1).
A complete list of offices and positions open for filing during the three-day period is available at the Auditor’s Office, located at 240 N.W. Vancouver Ave., Room 27, in Stevenson, or online at www.skamaniacounty.org/elections.
For more information and questions, voters and potential candidates can call the Elections Department at 509-427-3730 or send an email to elections@co.skamania.wa.us.
