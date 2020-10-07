Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) will be hosting the 2020 Columbia Gorge Economic Symposium on Friday, Nov. 6 in a virtual format. With the impacts on the regional economy from COVID-19, this year’s annual event will focus on economic and employment trends, recovery and resilience. A keynote presentation on recovery from Anne Kubisch, president of the Ford Family Foundation, sets the tone for the event. Following presentations include a panel of local business leaders in key industries reflecting on adaptations due to COVID-19 and their future outlook, plus Oregon and Washington statewide and local economists sharing data and forecasts at the county, regional and statewide level.
The symposium will also help kickoff MCEDD’s major update for the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, to be adopted in early 2022. This year’s event will be virtual and free for all to attend. Everyone is welcome to join the Symposium on Friday, Nov. 6 from 8:30-11 a.m. via Zoom. Register for the event or find more information at www.mcedd.org/symposium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.