Shelby McKern

1. What makes you a good candidate for the office of Klickitat County Clerk?
From my direct experience working as a deputy clerk in Klickitat County for two and a half years, I managed court records, learned courtroom etiquette and expectations, and understand the diligence necessary for accurate reporting and record-keeping. I handled and diffused complex and emotionally tense situations for parties navigating the court system, and effectively engaged the numerous stakeholders in the justice system, both individuals and agencies. I learned the skills needed to adapt to the ever-changing legislative landscape, and which issues are best and most efficiently solved with interpersonal and interagency communications. I am eager to shift the focus of the County Clerk’s office to informed public service with meticulous record-keeping and reporting.
2. What goals do you have for this office, and how do you plan to accomplish them?
The three biggest issues feel facing the County Clerk’s Office are implementing functional and clear electronic filing processes, handling changing requirements from evolving legislation, and remedying the lack of resources and information easily accessible by and available to the public.
While the incumbent is working to resolve and hopefully implement an e-Filing process by the end of summer, this needs to be a priority. Currently, the Clerk turned to this effort because of a new state mandate requiring the implementation of e-Filing in all counties. The delay in providing this public benefit has been detrimental, and Klickitat County citizens need a proactive Clerk seeking out trends and best practices in the current and rapidly changing digital landscape to address issues that are foreseeable and provide the best and highest level of service to constituents. Public servants need to look beyond running day-to-day operations and prioritize future-looking solutions to current and foreseeable problems the community faces. I will engage with the public to provide information and resources and investigate ways to provide our community with ready and unfettered access to the court system. Before the Court, everyone is equal.
3. How will you effectively manage taxpayer dollars and court records to ensure an accountable and transparent justice system in Klickitat County?
All Klickitat County Clerk records are public, subject to limited exceptions to protect sensitive information in certain types of cases, such as guardianships, adoptions, and other limited personal matters. I would emphasize transparency and access to documents about the office sought by official public records requests and follow all procedures in place to provide properly-requested court records while protecting the sensitive information protected from public disclosure. This process permits access to and gives interested parties the ability to review all office budget items and expenses. Nothing needs to be hidden. I advocate for transparency and clarity and will discuss all budget expenditures if questioned. Currently, I manage the county IT department and handle all the office’s accounts payable matters daily. I co-created the IT department’s budget proposals together with documentation explaining each expense item and upcoming need.
4. How would you determine success in this role?
Success as Klickitat County Clerk is measurable. Success requires healthy, positive relationships with all agencies and to support the justice system. Success requires an emphasis on truth and transparency regarding decisions and information provided to the public. A successful Clark must continually learn and must empower deputy Clerks to provide accurate court-related information, focus on running the office as public servants, find ways to streamline the record-handling process, engage with the public in a consistently respectful manner, and look ahead at possible solutions to put all parties participating in the judicial system on equal footing.
