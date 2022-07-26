Shelby McKern

1. What makes you a good candidate for the office of Klickitat County Clerk?

From my direct experience working as a deputy clerk in Klickitat County for two and a half years, I managed court records, learned courtroom etiquette and expectations, and understand the diligence necessary for accurate reporting and record-keeping. I handled and diffused complex and emotionally tense situations for parties navigating the court system, and effectively engaged the numerous stakeholders in the justice system, both individuals and agencies. I learned the skills needed to adapt to the ever-changing legislative landscape, and which issues are best and most efficiently solved with interpersonal and interagency communications. I am eager to shift the focus of the County Clerk’s office to informed public service with meticulous record-keeping and reporting.