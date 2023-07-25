A large scale grant program administered by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is now taking applications to reduce the risk of wildfire for projects taking place from 2023-2025.
“The Landscape Resiliency Program grants are for large projects and emphasizes collaboration and mitigation of wildfire risk,” said Jenna Trentadue, ODF’s state initiatives grant coordinator. “The minimum award is $300,000, so we highly encourage joint projects to treat large areas.”
The program was formed under Senate Bill 762 and was allocated $20 million for the 2021–2023 biennium. For the new 2023-2025 biennium, $10 million has been tentatively appropriated for the program, awaiting signature from Gov. Tina Kotek.
“We awarded and funded nine large projects with that grant money,” said Trentadue. “They were targeted toward the highest risk areas in the state. From the Ashland Forest all-lands restoration to the Upper John Day Valley landscape resiliency project and many in between we made some real progress in reducing wildfire risk and helping to protect communities, critical infrastructure, and homes.”
The projects can include all types of treatments including mechanical and non-mechanical forest and rangeland fuels reduction that may include removal of slash through piling and burning, chipping, masticating, and grinding. Prescribed fire, fuel breaks, invasive species treatment and native species planting may also be used, “but most use a combination of many of these treatments,” said Trentadue.
“There is a lot of planning involved,” said Trentadue. “It’s hard to get the actual work started and completed for the grant timelines. These projects can require a large workforce and specialized resources that are often in high demand — so having projects lined up, approved, funded and completed by deadlines, can be a challenge.”
Like most grant programs there are many rules and requirements, but one of the most important and sometimes challenging is that the program is a reimbursement program, so organizations must be able to handle upfront costs. “Most applications are submitted and managed by a local, state, Tribal or federal government entity or non-profit such as a watershed council, forest/rangeland collaborative or association that can provide oversight,” said Trentadue.
