A large scale grant program administered by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is now taking applications to reduce the risk of wildfire for projects taking place from 2023-2025.

“The Landscape Resiliency Program grants are for large projects and emphasizes collaboration and mitigation of wildfire risk,” said Jenna Trentadue, ODF’s state initiatives grant coordinator. “The minimum award is $300,000, so we highly encourage joint projects to treat large areas.”

Tags

Recommended for you