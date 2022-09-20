HOOD RIVER — Hood River Shelter Services (HRSS) and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) have announced that they will be working together to operate a warming shelter in Hood River this winter.

This is far from the first time that HRSS and MCCAC will collaborate together. In fact, over the last few winters, MCCAC has provided HRSS with a large amount of the funding needed to operate the Hood River warming shelter. This year’s newly formed alliance will see MCCAC leading the shelter, while HRSS focuses on volunteer coordination and providing access to high quality food for shelter residents.