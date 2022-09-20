HOOD RIVER — Hood River Shelter Services (HRSS) and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) have announced that they will be working together to operate a warming shelter in Hood River this winter.
This is far from the first time that HRSS and MCCAC will collaborate together. In fact, over the last few winters, MCCAC has provided HRSS with a large amount of the funding needed to operate the Hood River warming shelter. This year’s newly formed alliance will see MCCAC leading the shelter, while HRSS focuses on volunteer coordination and providing access to high quality food for shelter residents.
“With leadership changes at HRSS and as MCCAC has stepped up as the lead operator of shelter and coordinator of houseless services in our region, it made a lot of sense for us to enter into this strategic alliance,” HRSS Board Chair Alicia Speidel said. “This will only result in more robust services being offered to our shelter clients and we are excited to be partnering with MCCAC to help build a better future for our community.”
The 24-bed pallet shelter is located at 1733 Oak St. in Hood River, and also features a sanitation trailer that provides access to restrooms, showers and laundry facilities. The shelter is expected to be open starting in November 2022 and continuing through March 2023.
“Providing safe shelter options is a critical resource for our most vulnerable community members as we work to stabilize individuals and families and help them move from houselessness into permanent housing,” MCCAC Executive Director Kenny LaPoint said. “We are incredibly grateful for our close partnership with HRSS and look forward to continuing to serve the community alongside them.”
MCCAC is currently looking to hire shelter staff for the winter season. Those interested can find more information at www.mccac.com.
