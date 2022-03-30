Gorge residents without local access to health care facilities now have clinic rolling into their neighborhood, many on a weekly schedule.
One Community Health (OCH) has launched a new mobile clinic in the Columbia Gorge, expanding services to patients with transportation challenges. The newly renovated clinic, named “La Clínica,” brings affordable and inclusive health care into under-served communities, according to OCH.
A series of “launch parties” are being held during March and April in the communities where La Clínica will offer weekly services.
“We have many community members who have a hard time accessing health care due to barriers like lack of transportation, childcare and working several jobs,” said Max Janasik, chief executive officer for OCH. “The mobile clinic allows us to bring quality and affordable health care to the places that need it most. It’s an important step in increasing health equity in the region.”
The name “La Clínica” was chosen for the mobile clinic as a reference to OCH’s roots as La Clínica del Cariño. “We know that this name still means a lot to many of our patients and community members,” said Gladys Rivera, director of preventative health for OCH. “We started as a small, grassroots organization providing health care to farmworkers in the Gorge. Now we’re excited that La Clínica is allowing us to bring our range of services to the communities where our patients live,” she said.
La Clínica is staffed by a bilingual team that includes Family Nurse Practitioner Middy Tilghman, Certified Medical Assistant Alejandra García, and Certified Community Health Worker Gerardo Vasquez.
During a launch party in Cascade Locks last week, Tilghman explained that as a family nurse practitioner, he can offer the same level of care as a medical doctor, including various procedures and writing prescriptions.
The clinic offers a range of services, including:
• Urgent care and small procedures
• Preventative health care and primary care
• Pediatric care
• Basic vision exams
• Immunizations
• Referrals to specialists
• COVID, diabetes, and other basic testing
• Access to substance use support and medications
• Wound care
• Behavioral health care
• Diabetes and chronic disease management
• Insurance enrollment and financial aid applications
• Resource navigation
Gorge-wide service
Community Health Worker Gerardo Vasquez will be navigating the clinic route, driving La Clínica to each location.
The clinic is situated in an RV sized vehicle, with an examine room at one end, and the driver’s seat at the other.
It’s a challenge to drive, Vasquez agreed. “I’m getting used to it,” he said with a smile.
La Clínica will travel to communities throughout the Gorge that have disproportionate rates of social and environmental factors that affect health outcomes, according to OCH.
Locations include areas near Parkdale, Odell, Cascade Locks, Celilo Village, Lone Pine and The Dalles.
OCH is also working with Washington State to provide services in Klickitat and Skamania counties in the near future.
The clinic is part of an overall campaign to recognize the impact of these social determinants of health, according to OCH.
Wikipedia describes social determinants of health as “the economic and social conditions that influence individual and group differences in health, such as the distribution of income, wealth, influence and power.”
Launch parties are being held at La Clínica’s weekly locations and feature music, free food and prizes. Community members can take a tour of the mobile clinic and meet the health care team.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1, in Odell.
Remaining locations for the launch parties and ribbon cutting ceremony are:
• Monday, March 28, from 3-5:30 p.m. at Lone Pine, The Dalles
• Tuesday, March 29, from 9-11:30 a.m. at The Dalles Pallet Shelter; and 1-5 p.m. at The Dalles St. Vincent de Paul.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, April 1, 1-5 p.m. at Wy’East Community Church in Odell.
Parties have already been held at Celilo Village, east of The Dalles and at Cascade Locks Elementary School in Cascade Locks.
More information on the launch parties, as well as La Clínica’s regular locations, is available at onecommunityhealth.org/LaClinicaMobile.
About OCH
One Community Health (OCH) is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center with locations in The Dalles and Hood River. Formerly known as La Clínica del Cariño Family Health Care Center, Inc., it was founded in 1986 and today has evolved into an official Patient-Centered Primary Care Home recognized as the Best Primary Care Clinic of 2019 by the Central Oregon Independent Practice Association (COIPA).
OCH currently provides services to more than 23,000 patients. In addition, OCH excels in providing educational programs and support that reflect its integrated approach to health and wellbeing. Dedicated to advancing health and social justice for all its community members, OCH serves patients from the Mid-Columbia River Gorge Region: Wasco, Hood River, Klickitat and Skamania counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.