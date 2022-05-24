The speed limit on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge will be lowered to 15 mph starting on Thursday, May 26.
During their April 19 meeting, the Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners directed staff to implement the speed reduction as one immediate action to help extend the serviceable life of the nearly 100-year-old steel structure until a replacement bridge is constructed. The port’s consulting bridge engineers have advised that two main factors cause accelerated deterioration to the bridge deck — vehicle speed and weight.
Bridge Engineer Harvey Coffman of Coffman Engineers said, “The impact of vehicle wheels pounding on a bridge roadway is a principal factor of increased stress on a bridge. The amount of impact is directly related to how fast the vehicle is moving. Driving slower reduces the wheel pounding and the impact substantially. This can help reduce the structural fatigue and significantly improve the bridge service life, while reducing the need for repairs and maintenance.”
Port crews will install new speed limit signage on the bridge on Wednesday, May 25, including digital radar speed signs. Speed limit on the bridge is enforceable by all local law enforcement entities in Oregon and Washington.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
