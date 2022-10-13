To help raise awareness and provide in person opportunities for feedback on Pacific Power’s Wildfire Protection Plan, the company is hosting a public input forum at the Mosier Grange Hall, 1000 Fourth Ave., Mosier, on Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m.
Experts will discuss wildfire safety projects, enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities and emergency management updates. A question and answer session will follow the presentations.
