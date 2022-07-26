Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway

Graphic sign for Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway. A sign reveal will be held at the highway 35 viewpoint located just two miles south of Hood River tentatively at 3 p.m.

SALEM — A bill passed by the Oregon legislature that would dedicate a highway in honor of Oregon Japanese American World War II veterans was signed by Gov. Kate Brown in March. With Brown’s signature on Senate Bill 1509, State Highway 35 will be dedicated on Aug. 13 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway.

A highway dedication ceremony is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wy’east Middle School’s new performing arts center in Odell at 1 p.m. Nisei dignitaries, former Gov. Ted Kulongoski, local legislators and Linda Tamura will participate. A sign reveal will be held at the Highway 35 viewpoint located just two miles south of Hood River tentatively at 3 p.m.