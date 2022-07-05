Jen Dillard Real Estate Team has announced that their brokerage, The Hasson Co., has merged with Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty.
“This partnership brings together two of the biggest real estate firms in Oregon that will now operate as Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty,” said a press release.
The Jen Dillard Real Estate Team, commonly known as “JDRE” is made up of 14 individual Brokers and five full time Operations team members. Service areas span both Oregon and Washington, including Hood River, White Salmon, Trout Lake, Mosier, Lyle, Goldendale and The Dalles.
“Our team is very excited about this partnership”, said Jen Dillard. “Sotheby’s International Realty’s white glove client experience, stellar reputation, and unrivaled global marketing will help our brokers bring even more services and exposure to our clients as they buy and sell homes.”
“Our partnership with The Hasson Co. brings together the strengths and synergies of two established, family-run businesses,” said Deb Tebbs, co-CEO of Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty. “In addition to being affiliated with the most trusted and recognized real estate brand in the world, our clients know they can rely on us for global representation with a local family feel from listing to close.”
Dillard will continue to lead the JDRE Team in the Columbia Gorge.
Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty is part of the Peerage Realty Partners portfolio.
