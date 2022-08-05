Former Haven From Domestic Violence Executive Director Tara Koch, who is currently accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the non-profit organization, was publicly indicted via Webex on Monday, Aug. 1, at 9:45 a.m.
At an indictment, the judge informs the defendant, in this case Koch, of the crimes the grand jury has charged them with, as well as the potential sentences for the crimes.
Though the Aug. 1 indictment was the first time all the charges have been available by public record, there was a secret indictment filed June 9 in Wasco County Circuit Court, in which a grand jury convened by Wasco County decided there was enough evidence to pursue the case. In a secret indictment, charges are kept private until the suspect has been taken into custody. Koch was taken into custody in Washington County on July 7, at which point a preliminary list of charges was available.
For Koch, there are 26 charges: seven counts of theft in the first degree, nine counts of aggravated theft in the first degree, two counts of theft in the second degree, three counts of identity theft, one count of aggravated identity theft, and four counts of forgery in the first degree. All counts of theft were against Haven, a non-profit organization that provides support to victims of domestic and sexual violence,
Each count of theft is based on how much money was allegedly stolen from Haven in three-month periods, starting in April 2017 and ending in August 2021. Theft in the second degree is more than $100, theft in the first degree is more than $1000, and aggravated theft in the first degree is more than $10,000. The total amount of money allegedly taken from Haven has not yet been released.
According to Judge John Olson, who led the proceedings of Koch’s indictment, theft in the second degree is a misdemeanor that carries up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $6,250, theft in the first degree is a Class C Felony that carries up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $125,000, and aggravated theft in the first degree is a Class B felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Forgeries in the first degree, identity theft and aggravated identity theft are also Class C Felonies that carry up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $125,000.
According to the indictment document, the forgery charges were because Koch allegedly defrauded IRS 990 forms.
The document also alleges that Koch used the identity of Haven board members Leslie Wolf and Carol Friend to sign off on various checks and other documents, with the case of Aggravated Identity Theft being an instance where Koch used Wolf’s identity on 10 different instances within the three-month period.
After reading off the charges, Olson asked Koch if she had a lawyer or needed him to appoint her one and Koch voiced her concerns about finding a lawyer due to conflicts of interest.
“I’m really concerned about this whole region in general,” she said. “I’ve worked with every judge in this region, I’ve worked with every law enforcement, every DA’s office.”
Upon learning Koch currently had no monthly income, Olson appointed law firm Morris & Sullivan, who said it was a conflict for their office. Olson then appointed Seventh Circuit Attorney Group. It is not yet known which lawyer from the firm will represent Koch.
Koch is currently out on $20,000 bail following her arrest in Washington County. Olson ruled to allow her to stay out on bail for the time being, but said she was not to have any contact with either of the named victims of the case, Wolf and Friend, and also not to contact anyone affiliated with or employed by Haven. He also said he would not be overseeing the remainder of the case, due to a personal conflict of interest regarding one of the victims.
Koch’s plea hearing will take place Aug. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.