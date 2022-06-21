Skaters cruise the makeshift roller rink in the Hood River Elks Lodge ballroom on June17 to celebrate Pride Month.The emblematic Pride flag sits in the background during the Roller Disco.Party-goers take a second to catch up. At bottom right, skates were available for anyone who didn’t own a pair. The Elks Lodge is accepting roller skates donations. If you’d like to donate your old skates, you can bring them to the Elks Lodge on Cascade Street in Hood River.
Hood River celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month with Roller Disco
- Noah Noteboom photos
