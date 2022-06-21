Skaters cruise the makeshift roller rink in the Hood River Elks Lodge ballroom on June17 to celebrate Pride Month.The emblematic Pride flag sits in the background during the Roller Disco.Party-goers take a second to catch up. At bottom right, skates were available for anyone who didn’t own a pair. The Elks Lodge is accepting roller skates donations. If you’d like to donate your old skates, you can bring them to the Elks Lodge on Cascade Street in Hood River.