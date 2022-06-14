This June marks the first LGBTQ+ Pride Month since the world has reopened, making it the perfect time to celebrate. Throughout the month, Columbia Gorge News wants to document and commemorate Pride in the Gorge by highlighting events in our communities. Below, we have a list of upcoming local events celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride this June.
Know of any Pride events we’ve missed or that you’d like to see show up? Let us know by emailing alanal@gorgenews.com.
Free pride flags are available every Wednesday in June from 6-7:30 p.m. in front of the Goldendale Circuit Courthouse.
Mt. Adams Buddhist Temple hosts an LGBTQ+ meditation group on zoom every Sunday from 7:30-9 p.m.
Flow Studio in Hood River will offer a Pride Yoga class for both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies on Friday, June 17 from 6-7 p.m. All proceeds with go to the Columbia Gorge pride Alliance. You can pre-register at www.flowhoodriver.com/pre-register-for-classes.html.
Route 30 will be hosting two drag shows by Darcelle XV & Company on Monday, June 20, one from 6:30-8 p.m., and one from 8:30-10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in person and are $30, cash only.
Starseed Curiosities and Gifts in The Dalles will have a Pride Self-Love yoga guided meditation, hosted by Empowered Woman TV and Next Door Inc., at 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.
Rivertap in The Dalles is hosting a Pride Party on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to midnight. There will also be a silent auction, and all the proceeds will go to the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance.
The Columbia Gorge Pride Parade will take place on Second Street in The Dalles at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26. There will also be a festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lewis and Clark park.
Goldendale will host their second annual pride event in July, on Thursday the 23rd from 6-11 p.m. at the Dirty Cowgirl.
