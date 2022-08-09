On July 25, the Hood River City Council approved a 5.05% increase in garbage rates. The price hike will see residential costs go up by $0.96 per month for an average 32-gallon can. The new fees will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2022.
The price change will also raise special fees. Overweight or full cans will now be charged an additional $0.25, a total fee of $5.25. Other increases include an extra $0.76 added to total delinquent fees that are now $16.36, another $1.11 for loose yard debris for a total of $23.38.
