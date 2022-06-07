The City of White Salmon is providing free access to the Hood River Pool for residents that live within the city limits. You may sign up at city hall at 100 N. Main or by sending an email to utilityclerk@ci.white-salmon.wa.us or by calling 509-493-1133. Do not try and sign up at the Hood River pool.
You will need to provide documentation that you are a resident living with the city limits. Do not send children to sign up for free access. Once you have signed up, information will be sent to the Hood River Pool and they will create an account for you noting that you have free access via the City.
You will need to check the Hood River Pool website hoodriverparksandrec.org/pool-schedule for available times.
Free access is provided from June 1 through Sept. 30.
