The Ruins shows
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 16, 6 p.m. — Local Thursdays: Groove Cabin to perform, $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
June 21, 6 p.m. — Summer Solstice Party featuring Afrobeat group Jujuba with Jet Black Pearl and Fire Dancers, $3 at the door, all ages; tickets $8 and 21-plus past 8 p.m.
Honkytonk in Goldendale
113 W. Main St., Goldendale
June 17, 8 p.m. — Zac Grooms, singer/songwriter/guitarist, to take the stage.
Psychadelic band The Whags to visit River City
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
June 17, 9 p.m. — The Whags, psychadelic-funk outfit from Seattle to play free show at River City Saloon.
Live Music at Double Mountain
8 Fourth St., Hood River
June 17, 7 p.m. — Fog Holler, bluegrass group from Portland to play at Double Mountain taproom.
The Pines 1852
202 E. Second St., Hood River
June 17, 6 p.m. — Acoustic duo Richard and Tova Tillinghast to play The Pines 1852.
June 18, 4 p.m. — Wine Club Party featuring music from Willie & Nelson and more. Free for club members, $10 for guests. All ages allowed.
Working Hands live music
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 18, 7:30 p.m. — Lisa James to perform at Working Hands Cidery. No cover charge.
Bargeway Pub performances
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
June 19, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band to play lunchtime show at Bargeway. No cover, all ages.
Live Show at Last Stop
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
June 19, 7 p.m. — BB Lake Band to play at Last Stop Saloon in The Dalles.
Trisha Adams at Everybody’s
177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
June 20, 6 p.m. — Singer/songwriter Trisha Adams will perform at Everybody’s Brewing in White Salmon.
upcoming
Pink Floyd cover band at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 24, 7 p.m. — Pigs on The Wing — A Tribute to Pink Floyd : The Dark Side of The Moon to perform the classic album in its entirety, plus a full second set highlighting the very best of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters-era catalog.
Adventure Van Expo
3020 Wyeast Road, Hood River
June 25, 1:30 p.m. — Blues guitarist Scott Pemberton Band headline van life convention at Hood River County Fairgrounds.
June 26, 12 p.m. — Legato Gusto to cap off events
