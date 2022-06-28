Darcelle XV and Company returned to The Dalles’ Route 30 on Monday, June 20, to put on a drag show for Pride Month.
The company performed to back-to-back full houses at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. with many performances by the various drag queens, including a few by Darcelle XV, who owns the company and holds the world record for the oldest performing drag queen.
Darcelle, who is currently 91, has been performing for 55 years. She often does multiple shows a day and said she never gets tired of it.
“Show business is my life,” Darcelle said. “I love it. I’d get tired if I didn’t do it.”
She saw this firsthand during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, when their shows were shut down for five months. She found she had to do something else to keep herself busy.
“I make my own dresses and so I made 12 gowns during that,” she said.
Because Darcelle has been performing as long as she has, she’s seen a lot of changes in the world of drag, and in the world as a whole. Some of the biggest changes, she said, have been in the acceptance of drag queens and the ability for performers to unabashedly be themselves.
“The doors are open,” she said. “There’s not a closed closet door.”
Despite how long she’s been in the industry, Darcelle said she has no intention of stopping. The only thing that could stop her would be being physically unable to perform, she said, but as of now she plans to go as long as she can.
“Retired is not a word in my vocabulary,” she said. “I’m not going to retire as long as I’d be able to have my friends help me around and help me get up and down the stairs. We’re a big family and they take care of me wonderfully.”
Darcelle and Company will be back at Route 30 in August and then again in October. The show will be different each time, drag queen Poison Waters said at the show, so those who attended previous shows can come again for a completely new experience.
Those interested in seeing Darcelle perform can follow Route 30 on Facebook @Route30BottlesandBrews to see updates as to the next shows in The Dalles and how to purchase tickets, or can visit www.darcellexv.com to see all of her upcoming performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.