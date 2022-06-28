In partnership with advisors to the Reproductive Health Equity Fund — including ACLU of Oregon, Forward Together Action, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, and Pro-Choice Oregon — Seeding Justice announced June 26 the first $1 million investment will go to Northwest Abortion Access Fund (NWAAF).
In response to the Supreme Court decision (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) to overturn Roe v. Wade and with support from advisors, community leaders and healthcare providers, the first investment will prioritize immediate and urgent resources for people most impacted by barriers to abortion care, including Oregonians living in the eastern part of our state and patients from states like Idaho where abortion will be immediately outlawed.
“We know the consequences of this decision will be swift and devastating including for Oregonians who’s closest abortion provider was in Idaho and for communities nationwide. Our first investment will reflect our belief that we must prioritize the needs of those most impacted by barriers to essential abortion care immediately,” said Se-ah-dom Edmo, executive director for Seeding Justice.
The Reproductive Health Equity Fund was established by Oregon legislators in the 2022 legislative session along with a $15 million allocation from the state. Administered by Seeding Justice, the Reproductive Health Equity Fund will provide resources for those who may be impacted by the loss of federal abortion protections, and invest in solutions that will help build a more equitable healthcare system across the state of Oregon that can meet the needs of communities historically and currently marginalized in healthcare settings.
“This investment is transformational for people seeking abortion care in Oregon. We are so grateful to be part of a community and coalition that understands the necessity of supporting those who will experience the greatest barriers to access because of this decision,” said Megan Kovacs, board member of NWAAF.
Analysis shows that weakening or overturning Roe will further limit access to care for millions of people, with the burden falling especially hard on those with low incomes, people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals and people who live in rural communities. a product of the nation’s history of racism and discrimination.
NWAAF will use the grant to strengthen its existing work with communities on the ground, providing resources and support to people seeking abortion, including the cost of procedures, helping getting to and from the clinic, a safe place to stay for those traveling for care, and more.
Considered one of the nation’s “most protective” state for reproductive freedom with no restrictions on access to abortion, Oregon health centers could see a 234% increase in out-of-state patients.
