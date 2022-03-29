The Dalles Wasco County Library will host Gorge artist and author Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield on Wednesday, April 6, 6-7:30 p.m. in The Dalles.
Pepin-Wakefield will present a PowerPoint and sign copies of her recently released book. “Babe in the Woods: Self Portrait” is the second in a three-book series centered around her life alone in a wilderness log cabin she built at age 18.
The book has been the subject of radio and television interviews, and received an Irwin Award from Book Publishers of Southern California for the Best Memoir Series.
Her first book, “Babe in the Woods: Building a Life One Log at a Time,” is presently being turned into a movie treatment. In 2018, “Yours in Sisterhood,” a documentary premiering at the Berlineal, included an interview with Pepin-Wakefield at her log cabin. She still owns the log cabin located outside of John Day. The structure and property were surrounded but spared from the 2015 Canyon Creek Complex fire.
Call 541-296-2815 or visit wascocountylibrary.com to register, as space is limited.
