Hood River County School District (HRCSD) has made changes within its administrative staff to ensure each school has the necessary resources to support students, staff, and families.

For the past four years, the school district’s athletics director has also served as an assistant principal at Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS). The growth of the district’s athletics program over the years required HRCSD to focus the athletics director responsibilities to a single position, reducing the assistant principals at HRVHS from three to two. Trent Kroll served in the athletics director/assistant principal position for the past four years, following 18 years of teaching Spanish. He will continue to serve as the school district’s athletics director, focusing on developing systems and managing all facets of the school district’s athletics program.