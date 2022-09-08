Hood River County School District (HRCSD) has made changes within its administrative staff to ensure each school has the necessary resources to support students, staff, and families.
For the past four years, the school district’s athletics director has also served as an assistant principal at Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS). The growth of the district’s athletics program over the years required HRCSD to focus the athletics director responsibilities to a single position, reducing the assistant principals at HRVHS from three to two. Trent Kroll served in the athletics director/assistant principal position for the past four years, following 18 years of teaching Spanish. He will continue to serve as the school district’s athletics director, focusing on developing systems and managing all facets of the school district’s athletics program.
In addition to this administrative change, current HRVHS assistant principal Jennifer Schlosser is transitioning to the recruitment and retention specialist of the school district. Schlosser served as an assistant principal at HRVHS for the 2021-22 school year. Prior to that role, she was a school counselor at HRVHS for 24 years. Schlosser has served in several leadership roles within the high school counseling department, high school, and school district, with a clear focus on student achievement and teacher development.
Given these changes at HRVHS, Wy’east Middle School Assistant Principal Nate Parson is assuming an assistant principal position at the high school. Parson served as the assistant principal at Wy’east Middle School for the past four years. Prior to that role, he was the assistant principal at HRVHS for four years. Parson, who is bilingual (English / Spanish), taught and served as an administrator and teacher for eight years at the American School in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn has worked closely with administrators on the change of responsibilities. Polkinghorn said students were central to the decision.
“All of our administrators are focused on supporting the school district in whichever way they can,” Polkinghorn said. “They are lifelong learners and these individuals will step into these roles for the upcoming school year to provide excellent support to our students and school communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.