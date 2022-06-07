Cascade Farm and Outdoor — Bi-Mart’s employee-owned farm and outdoor division — opens its newest store in Hood River June 15. It is their third store in Oregon, and fourth store in the northwest.
The 31,000 square foot store is located at 1801 12th Street, Hood River.
“We’re proud to open this Cascade Farm and Outdoor store in Hood River. Stocking our shelves with products that were built to last will strike a chord with the hard working families that live here in the Columbia River Gorge,” said Bi-Mart President Rich Truett in a press release. “Our history of value pricing on quality merchandise and equipment here in the Northwest is a commitment we proudly continue with our newest farm and outdoor store in Oregon. We look forward to becoming part of the community and serving our newest customers.”
Prior to the June 15 grand opening, customers can stop by the new store from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and sign up for a free Added Value Card.
The card accesses special values, offers and coupons throughout the year. Signing up also makes you eligible to win a Grand Opening Added Value prize.
During the Grand Opening, June 15-19, there will be raffle prizes customers can enter to win. In addition, the first 200 customers to enter the new store each of the first four days will receive a welcome gift: Wednesday, June 15 — a Cascade Farm and Outdoor Black Logo Cap; Thursday, June 16— a Cascade Farm and Outdoor Dickies T-Shirt; Friday, June 17th— a 5 Gallon Cascade Bucket, assorted snacks and socks; and Saturday, June 18th— a Dog Treat & Toy Package.
In addition to the raffles and daily prizes, Cascade Farm and Outdoor will mail to area residents a 20 page grand opening ad with values and special merchandise selections to celebrate the opening.
•••
Cascade Farm and Outdoor’s stores focus on ranch and farm supplies, feed, equine supplies, lawn & garden equipment, sporting goods and outdoor apparel. The Hood River store will carry top quality, long wearing merchandise and equipment for the farmers, ranchers, homeowners and families of the Columbia River Gorge.
Each department contains a selection of brands.
Cascade also features programs like Buy Online/Pick Up in Store — adding the convenience of online shopping with easy store pickup. Special Ordering makes thousands of products available for purchase that aren’t on the shelves and Bulk Ordering offers valuable discounts for volume purchases.
Cascade stores all support local 4H and FFA with a special discount program as well.
There’s no membership requirement at the store, and it has a very different mix of merchandise than Bimart stores, according to the press release.
Truett said, “Our Cascade stores are the answer to customer requests over the years to broaden our merchandise mix, especially in markets where shopping options are limited.” He added, “Applying our proven value-driven approach and offering high quality products at prices that will save our customers money is not just part of our history... it’s our commitment to the future.”
The grand opening kicks off June 15 and doors swing wide open at 8 a.m.
About
Hours:
Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grand Opening Dates:
June 15 - 28
Location:
1801 12th Street • Hood River, OR 97031
Website:
www.cascadefarmandoutdoor.co
