THE DALLES — The Dalles Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Denny’s restaurant, 1710 West 6th Street The Dalles Tuesday, evening, May 9, according to a May 16 Facebook posting by the department.
The suspect is a white male with a slender build and appears to be in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect is believed to be driving a white, mid 90’s Chevy or GMC extended cab, long bed pickup with a chrome brush guard and an unknown license plate. The pickup was last seen driving eastbound through The Dalles.
