Family early learning activities are coming to a location near you this August through Millie’s Place.

These free activities are aimed for preschool-aged children. Sing and dance, meet new friends, explore educational games or toys, make a craft or listen to a story. No registration is required.

Coming up:

Monday, Aug. 2, 10-11:30 a.m., Doppio Patio: 310 Oak St.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Culbertson Park: Sixth Street

Friday, Aug. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Millie’s Place: 317 State St.

(See What’s Happening, in future editions for additional dates.)

Activities are weather-permitting. Email Millie’s Place, director@milliesplace.org, to be added to a notification list and to be contacted of any schedule changes!

Please note that this is a family activity and children must be supervised by a parent/guardian at all times. Families are encouraged to maintain physical distancing and sanitize hands before/after materials use.

Play & Learn Sessions are funded by Oregon Community Fund, Millie’s Place Preschool and Helping Hands Against Violence. Special thanks to Mike’s Ice Cream, Doppio and Hood River Parks & Recreation for use of their facilities.