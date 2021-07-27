Family early learning activities are coming to a location near you this August through Millie’s Place.
These free activities are aimed for preschool-aged children. Sing and dance, meet new friends, explore educational games or toys, make a craft or listen to a story. No registration is required.
Coming up:
Monday, Aug. 2, 10-11:30 a.m., Doppio Patio: 310 Oak St.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Culbertson Park: Sixth Street
Friday, Aug. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Millie’s Place: 317 State St.
Activities are weather-permitting. Email Millie’s Place, director@milliesplace.org, to be added to a notification list and to be contacted of any schedule changes!
Please note that this is a family activity and children must be supervised by a parent/guardian at all times. Families are encouraged to maintain physical distancing and sanitize hands before/after materials use.
Play & Learn Sessions are funded by Oregon Community Fund, Millie’s Place Preschool and Helping Hands Against Violence. Special thanks to Mike’s Ice Cream, Doppio and Hood River Parks & Recreation for use of their facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.