A wide range of special taxing districts — ports, school districts, fire districts and others — will be on the May 18 Hood River County Special Districts election ballot for the purpose of electing members, commissioners or directors. The election will conducted by mail.
March 18 is the last day for tax districts to file a measure, and for candidates to file for office or withdraw their names.
April 27 is the last day to register to vote in Oregon.
Ballots will be mailed to voters on April 30.
Candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy (Form SEL 190) at their county Elections Office and pay a $10 filing fee or a file a Declaration of Candidacy (Form SEL 190) and file a Petition for Nomination (Form SEL 121) with 25 signatures of active registered voters in the district with the elections department of Hood River County. Candidate filing forms can be submitted by mail, fax, or as a scanned attachment to an email to elections@co.hood-river.or.us.
The filing period is from Feb. 6 to March 18 at 5 p.m. Postmarks do not count. The $10 filing fee can be paid by dropping off or mailing a check to Hood River County Elections, 601 State St., Hood River, OR 97031 or paying online. There is a 3 percent convenience fee for paying online.
County officials recommend collecting at least 10 percent more signatures than are required for your nominating petition.
Elections offices are currently only available by appointment; in Hood River County call 541-386-1442 to make an appointment, or if you have any questions.
Here’s what is scheduled to be on the ballot as of Feb. 22:
Hood River County Transportation District — Four directors each for a four-year term and one unexpired two-year term.
Megan Ramey has filed for this election.
Hood River County School District, all four-year terms: Board Position 2, must be a registered voter in Precinct 5, 6, or 7, School Board Position 4, must be a registered voter in Precinct 1, 2, or 3; School Board Position 6, must be a registered voter in Precinct 1, 5, 7, 8, or 13; and School Board Position At Large, must be a registered in the district.
Parkdale Rural Fire Protection District — Two director positions, both for a four-year term.
Westside Rural Fire Protection District — Two director positions, both for a four-year term.
Filing for re-election are Jim Gray and Jeff Hasegawa.
Wy’East Rural Fire Protection District — Three director positions each for a four-year term. Crystal Springs Water District — Two commissioners, both for a four-year term.
Ice Fountain Water District — Three board members each for a four-year term. Incumbent Catherine Hamada has filed, along with Gene Baskins and Terry Benton.
Hood River County Library District — Three board members each for a four-year term.
Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District — Two board members, both for a four year term. Board member Anna Cavaleri has filed for re-election.
Port of Cascade Locks — Commissioner 4, Commissioner 5, both for a four-year term. Candidates must be a registered voter in Port of Cascade Locks District.
Port of Hood River — Commissioner 1, Commissioner 2, Commissioner 3, each for a four-year term. Candidates must reside in Port of Hood River District.
Ben Sheppard of Position 1 has filed for re-election; John Everitt and Dave Meriwether have not filed as of press time.
Odell Sanitary District — Two director positions, both for a four-year term.
Parkdale Sanitary District — Two director positions, both for a four-year term.
Districts that file with other counties that will be on the Hood River County ballot are Mt. Hood Community College District, file with Multnomah County; Columbia Gorge Education Service District, and Columbia Gorge Community College — file with Wasco County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.