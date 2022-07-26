On July 16, Oregon launched a new suicide and crisis lifeline (988) that will connect people in need of behavioral health crisis support in Oregon and nationwide to care and support, according to a press release from Oregon Health Authority.

Those who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis are now able to call, text or chat 988 to get compassionate care and support from trained crisis counselors. The new three-digit 988 number will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.