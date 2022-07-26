On July 16, Oregon launched a new suicide and crisis lifeline (988) that will connect people in need of behavioral health crisis support in Oregon and nationwide to care and support, according to a press release from Oregon Health Authority.
Those who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis are now able to call, text or chat 988 to get compassionate care and support from trained crisis counselors. The new three-digit 988 number will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For support in Spanish, callers can press 2 to connect with the Red Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was established to improve access to crisis services in a way that meets the nation’s growing suicide and mental health-related crisis care needs.
“Too many people in Oregon don’t have easy, quick access to the support and care they need when facing a mental health crisis,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. “While fully implementing a transformative crisis care system will take time and further investments, the launch of 988 is a sound first step to connect more people in need with critical, life-saving care.”
The 988 dialing code connects callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; a network of local crisis call centers throughout the country. In Oregon, 988 call centers are operated by Lines for Life statewide, and Northwest Human Services in Marion and Polk counties.
“988 is going to transform the way we support people in crisis,” said Lines for Life CEO Dwight Holton. “It will take time to build, but 988 will deliver hope to people in crisis as well as their families, loved ones and communities.”
988 call services will be available in English and Spanish, along with interpretation services in more than 150 languages. Texting 988 and online chat (available at 988lifeline.org/) are currently available only in English.
According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, counselors resolve more than 95 percent of calls over the phone. The crisis counselors are trained to use the least invasive interventions and are linked to a network of services. Often, a supportive conversation is all that is needed to help someone in crisis. When in-person support or intervention is needed, counselors may dispatch a mobile crisis team or first responder.
In 2020, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received nearly 2.4 million calls, and call volume is anticipated to significantly increase with the launch of 988.
The Oregon Legislature, through House Bill 2417 (2021) and other transformative investments, is strengthening and expanding the state’s behavioral health crisis system. This includes approximately $7 million for staffing Oregon’s two 988 call centers and approximately $39 million allocated to Community Mental Health Programs to enhance and expand community-based mobile crisis intervention services.
In Oregon, Lines for Life has staff who can provide culturally and linguistically specific services around the clock and Northwest Human Services has expanded its staff to do the same. As the 988 crisis response system expands, additional funding will be required to sustain the call centers, response units and other services.
While 988 is the first step, OHA continues to work with partners to develop a crisis response system that will help divert people from emergency rooms and connect people to other community-based behavioral health treatment facilities, such as the Behavioral Health Resource Networks, funded by Measure 110 dollars.
Learn more about 988 in Oregon on OHA’s 988 webpage.
