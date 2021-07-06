Hood River County School District (HRCSD) looks forward to continuing to work with three staff members who assumed new leadership roles within the school district beginning July 1. In addition, it welcomes a new transportation director who joined the team this June, just in time for supporting the district’s expanded summer school operations.
Brian Hackett, the newest member of the HRCSD administrative team, has assumed the role of transportation director. Hackett brings diverse experiences and skills to this HRCSD position that make him a great fit. Hacket earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University. Hackett worked for Insitu as a logistics specialist for the past six years, holding the responsibility of moving high tech equipment from point A to point B.
He understands the importance of carefully transporting special cargo, punctually arriving to places, and closely following established procedures and policies. Prior to Insitu, Hackett worked for the U.S. State Department and was an artillery officer for the U.S. Army.
Todd Rainwater, facilities coordinator, transitioned to the HRCSD operations director. Rainwater has training certification from Oregon State University in integrated pest management. He has more than 20 years of experience in public school facilities maintenance, serving both K-12 school districts and colleges.
Rainwater is a member of the International Facility Management Association. As the operations director, Rainwater is focused on developing maintenance systems and schedules to meet the high standards and expectations of the Hood River County community. He is also focused on working with the preventative maintenance team members at school buildings and the district office to improve facilities to ensure safe and healthy environments for students and staff.
Amy McConnell, Westside Elementary School assistant principal, will assume the role of HRCSD assistant director of curriculum and instruction.
McConnell earned a bachelor’s degree in special education and general education from Western Michigan University. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University. Over the past 12 years, McConnell has served in various roles within the school district, including an elementary school learning specialist, kindergarten teacher, third grade teacher, learning specialist in the behavior program, and assistant director migrant summer school. McConnell looks forward to the opportunity of working at the district level to gain a different perspective, which will make her a more well-rounded leader so she can best serve HRCSD.
In July, Jennifer Schlosser, Hood River Valley High School (HRV) school counselor, will assume the role of HRV assistant principal. Schlosser earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics education and two master’s degrees in education and school counseling from Oregon State University. She received her principal licensure from George Fox University. Schlosser has served students and families in education for 34 years, including 25 years at HRV. During her time at HRV, Schlosser has assumed the roles of teacher, activities director, school counselor, cheerleading coach, and national honor society adviser. She has been involved with many different committees, programs, and student activities. She is helping with the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) initiatives and developing the HRV Eagle Learning Community program. As Schlosser assumes the role of assistant principal at HRV, she is looking forward to continuing a lot of her current work but within the leadership capacity. She aims to make HRV a place where all students and staff have a strong sense of belonging and pride.
Schlosser said she believes when students feel they elong and have relevant reasons for being at school, great things can happen for them. She said she hopes to encourage and build strong relationships between the high school and the community.
For more information about Hood River County School District, including employment opportunities, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us.
