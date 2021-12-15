Continuing with what we started the last time we met, here are our three ten-pin stars from last week’s bowling league action at Hood River’s venerable Orchard Lanes:
1. Nancy Asai
2. Levi Phelps
3. Mick Sherrell
Nancy Asai sure put the pedal to the metal last week. You could say that Nancy has been in a bit of a scoring slump this season as she was “only” averaging 190 and 184 in her two leagues but that just shows how good she really is because most of us would be very happy with those numbers. Well, Nancy is a long time perennial all-star in Hood River bowling and she showed why last week, busting out of that so-called slump with some really big numbers including a fantastic scratch 720 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. She started the week in the Monday night Industrial league with a solid 682 set which, putting her two nights together, means she averaged 233-plus for her six games of action. Folks, that’s some mighty fine bowling in anybody’s book!
There’s no handicap in those tall totals, it’s all scratch. That’s a lot of strikes. Scores may have risen in bowling with the advent of modern big hooking high tech balls and consistent oil conditions that are controlled by computerized lane machines, which cost more than a BMW, but it’s still darn rare and really big news. Nancy has rolled many of them. She is a talented bowler. As we have said many times, bowling is a game for everyone.
Levi Phelps is hotter than a firecracker in July! There are no two ways about it, the young right handed fire baller has become akin to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s terminator of the ten-pins. He has long been a mainstay on the powerhouse Men with Attitude team that are constant contenders for the high average fast paced Fraternal league crown. But, as we all know, life throws us lots of curve balls and Levi’s hot shot team just lost their 216 average anchorman for the remainder of the season. You would think that would be a devastating blow but Levi accepted the challenge and he moved himself into that critical anchor position. Then he immediately proceeded to toss so many strikes it was like he was in charge of labor actions for the AFL-CIO.
He started his first session in that anchorman spot with a fine 233 game. But, he was just getting warmed up!
After that tasty appetizer he really turned it on, blasting a big, strike filled 264 followed by a nice 236 for a gaudy 733 series. Levi’s awesome pin busting led his team to a 19-6 point win over the formidable Mt. Hood BBQ trio, retaining their hold on first place in the second round of the league.
Mick Sherrell is also proving that the senior set can scatter the sticks like nobody’s business. Mick is having a great season in the Wednesday afternoon Colts and Fillies league. Last week he notched a stunning 11 strike 279 game which highlighted a fine 664 series. That prodigious pin pounding pushed his average up to 188 sticks per game.
It’s really interesting to note that his teammate, Dick Sherrell, who is his identical twin, is also averaging 188! Do you think these two try to beat the pants off each other every week? Of course they do, that’s all the motivation they need. What fun!
The seniors mostly come every week to bowl and socialize which is wonderful and another reason why bowling is such a great game. Also, you get good exercise and you don’t have to be a cardio freak. Are the seniors evenly matched? Well, here is another amazing thing about the Colts and Fillies, they only have one more week to go in the first half of their league and eight teams out of 11 still have a chance to win! They claim they don’t really care who wins but we don’t believe it. Next week will be interesting.
Something new and exciting is coming soon to Orchard Lanes. It should be here in January.
Stay tuned to find out more in the coming weeks, let’s go bowling everybody!
League high scratch games and series
MONDAY NIGHT INDUSTRIAL:
Jeff Miller: 248, 247, 712; Nancy Asai: 237, 224, 221, 682 ;
Joey Sheirbon: 660;
Aaron Troxel: 235
TUESDAY NITE MIXED:
Nancy Asai: 256, 238, 226, 720;
Patrick Olson: 244
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SENIOR COLTS AND FILLIES:
Mick Sherrell: 279, 664;
Mike Parke: 247, 201, 638;
Lynn Spellman: 244;
Dick Sherrell: 208
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FRATERNAL:
Levi Phelps: 264, 236, 733;
Jeff Miller: 239, 237, 689;
Bryan Mason: 678; Lynn Spellman: 239, 664 ;
Josh Worth: 254, 657;
Dustin Ticknor: 654;
Ciena Brittle: 245;
Bernie Keys: 225
