The 70th annual Hood River City Championship bowling tournament will be held Feb. 27 through March 6 at Orchard Lanes. This is the premier event for all league bowlers in the area, so polish up those bowling balls, pack up your gear and head on up to the Heights in Hood River to compete. This test is open to all league bowlers, men and women, regardless of average and regardless of age. It’s a handicap tournament so anyone can win. Handicap will be based on 95% of your average from 220 with a 70-pin maximum. So, for example, if you have a 147 average, your handicap will be 69 pins per game. That means if you bowl a 170 game in the tourney, 69 will be added to your score for a total of 239. See, that’s how you can do it, that’s precisely why everybody has a great chance, that’s how anybody can win. There will be four events, team, doubles, singles and all-events. All events is a combination of all three scores rolled in team, doubles, and singles. Historically, the all-events winners have been looked upon as the top bowlers in town, at least for the moment!
Defending champions from last year are Kristen Kawachi, Stuart Kawachi and Joey Sheirbon on Team Nishi, Jeff Miller, and George (no-tap champ) Buck in doubles, and Kristen Kawachi in singles and handicap all-events. Patrick Olson won the prestigious scratch all-event crown. Last year’s tournament was dominated by Kristen Kawachi, a young newcomer to the game who torched the sticks winning three events. Kristen went into the tourney with a 164 average, which demonstrates that you don’t have to be a 200 average bowler to win it. So, come on everybody, get involved and try it. Challenge yourself, it’s fun and why not get out of the box for once? Live a little. Sign up at the lanes or contact Patrick Olson at 386-1326 to enter this fun event. You’ll be glad you did.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
1. Patrick Olson, 755
2. Lynn Spellman, 709
3. Jeremy Bloom, 699
4. Chad Mason, 688
5. Nancy Asai, 683
3,534 total pins
And the hits keep on coming! Once again, our Team of the Week stars who rolled the five top scores in last week’s league action are regular members of the elite in Hood River bowling. They show up so often at the top we won’t elaborate on them any further. You know who they are.
Instead, let’s look at some good bowling by some of our relatively unheralded leaguers who toil in the action every week. In the Industrial league, Kevin Harris, Matt Hodges and Woody Eskildsen pounded the pins last week. Kevin Harris, who is a mainstay on the Randy’s Painting trio, is having a mighty fine season. He’s currently carrying a solid 202 average which he augmented last week with a fine 674 series. Wild Giant Studio’s lanky Matt Hodges found the lanes to his liking last week with that speedy down and in sphere of his that crushed the sticks to the tune of a 657 set. And Hood River Supply’s Woody Eskildsen’s off the corner slants made the pins dance with an eight strike 267 game.
Carl Casey and Jennifer Bloom left the lanes with a big smile after their Tuesday Nite Mixed outing. The unflappable Mr. Casey, who has been bowling well lately, topped a 235 that he posted in the Industrial by racking up an 8 strike 267 game in the Mixed. Jennifer rolled her first 200 game of the season, a nice 202. Congratulations! Jennifer, if you’re just getting warmed up, we hesitate to tell you that the Tuesday Nite Mixed has only one more regular week left before the league championship roll off. Better late than never!
In the senior Colts and Fillies, lefty Mike Parke bowled against Lynn Spellman and in a strike fest between the two, Lynn prevailed but Mike finished up with a respectful 664 series. Mike, “the Doomsday Striking Machine,” still leads the league in average; he’s currently carrying a cool 208, which is one of the best in town. Not bad for a “senior”! That’s why he’s got his nickname, Mike owns the 1-2 pocket. In the same session, Jesse (Sarge) Flores splashed nice 203 and 200 games.
Gordon Pillon, Jay Slack and Melissa Werkheiser hammered the pins in the County league. Gordon, who has been on a nice roll lately, shot another 600, a 624 that was highlighted by a nifty 244 game. Jay Slack logged his second 200 of the season, a groovy 226 and newcomer Melissa Werkheiser continued her assault on the sticks with a sharp 216 game. Melissa is now averaging 170, which puts her in the No. 4 slot on the Hood River Ladies All-Star team. We’re glad you’re with us Melissa.
Let’s go bowling, everybody! Have you tried those string pins yet?
HIGH SCRATCH LEAGUE GAMES AND SERIES:
Monday night Industrial:
Patrick Olson: 279,247, 755
Kevin Harris: 674
Matt Hodges: 237, 657
Woody Eskildsen: 267
Dustin Ticknor: 247
Nancy Asai: 239
Carl Casey: 235
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Chad Mason: 266, 688
Nancy Asai: 247,237, 683
Carl Casey: 267
Ciena Brittle: 211
Jennifer Bloom: 202
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies:
Lynn Spellman: 276,225,208, 709
Mike Parke: 245,213,206, 664
Jesse Flores: 203,200
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Patrick Olson: 256,247, 710
Jeremy Bloom: 236,235, 699
Bryan Mason: 259, 681
Levi Phelps: 243,238, 679
Josh Worth: 247, 652
Jeff Miller: 264
Thursday County:
Gordon Pillon: 244, 624
Jay Slack: 226
Melissa Werkheiser: 216
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.