We’re nearing the halfway point in this season’s league bowling up on the “Heights” at Hood River’s own Orchard Lanes. Hunting season may have recently ended but last week it looked like it was open season on big scores in the ten-pin arena. Clearly, many of our local pin busters are in mid-season form. Look at all the big numbers on our Team of the Week, everyone shot 700. We can’t recall if that’s ever happened. In fact, there were six 700’s last week and a large handful of big 600’s. We could have easily had two Teams of the Week!
TEAM OF THE WEEK:
Bryan Mason784
Chad Mason737
Mike Parke720
Patrick Olson711
Jeremy Bloom 705
— 3,657 total pins
Postman Bryan Mason is our No. 1 guy on this week’s fab five. They say the postman always rings twice. In this session Bryan rang three times, blistering the sticks in the Fraternal, starting out with a nice 225 but then he really found the range, blasting an 8 strike 269 before finishing up with an impressive 11 strike 290 game for a huge 784 series. His 784 set was 196 pins over his average which was the top individual performance last week and is the third highest at the lanes this season. For the past couple years Bryan’s big bending power ball has had trouble finding the 1-3 pocket but he’s figured the lanes out lately as evidenced by his average which has climbed up to 201 pins per game. That 200 average mark is an important indicator of competence, it means you’re a pretty darn good bowler! Nice bowling Bryan, we’re glad to see you back delivering the goods.
Chad Mason, Mike Parke, Patrick Olson and Jeremy Bloom complete this Team of the Week. All are charter members of big-time bowling in Hood River, they are household names, you’ve seen them here many times before. How do they do it? Chad’s got lots of speed that enables him to keep his ball in play using that infamous high scoring down and in line in the track, Mike’s portside slants are so consistent we’ve affectionately labeled him “the doomsday striking machine”, Patrick’s game is uber successful because he lofts the ball to the arrows to prevent it from over hooking and Jeremy is so smooth, he barely puts his fingers in the ball, literally sneaks up on the pins and with the finesse of a cat he almost puts you to sleep except for being awakened by the crash of the pins denoting a strike that he gets on practically every toss. The modern game of bowling requires repetition, proper speed, the correct entry angle into the pins and these guys are masters at all of it.
•••
As we previously said, last week’s scoring was so good, we could have easily had two Teams of the Week. Textbook stylist from The Dalles, young Dustin Ticknor splashed a pile of pins in his two sessions, 696 in the Industrial and 665 in the Fraternal. Young wonderkid Ciena Brittle’s tight line down and in game led the ladies with a spiffy 692 in the Fraternal, topping her mom, Nancy Asai, the ultimate down and in player who stirred the sticks to the tune of a mighty fine 665 in the Industrial. Josh Worth’s speedy third arrow tight line slants racked up a solid 669 in the Fraternal which was one pin better than Bill Pullum’s deep inside, big, roundhouse bender.
•••
In team action, Pat’s Pro Shop is leading round 2 in the Industrial, 8 points ahead of Jesse’s underdog trio. Nancy Asai’s Double A Orchards is leading round 2 in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, 2.5 points ahead of Are You Splitting Me. Oh, these clever team names! In the Fraternal, Bryan Mason and Jeremy Bloom’s 6th Street Bistro squad has a 9-point lead over perennial champs Men with Attitude. The Unbowlieveables and Alley Cats are tied for the lead in the County league.
•••
Let’s go bowling everybody! In January, Orchard Lanes party room will showcase a new concept in bowling entertainment. You’re going to love it, stay tuned for more information.
LEAGUE REPORTS, HIGH SCRATCH GAMES AND SERIES:
Monday night Industrial:
Dustin Ticknor: 238, 696
Nancy Asai: 258,235, 665
Patrick Olson: 651
George Buck: 244
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Chad Mason: 276,256, 737
Patrick Olson: 248,235, 708
Ciena Brittle: 224,205
Nancy Asai: 205
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Mike Parke: 263, 247, 720
Sue Spellman: 212
Mick Sherrell: 206
Paul Dethman: 203
Lynn Spellman: 203
Ken Kramer: 202
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Bryan Mason: 290,269, 784
Patrick Olson: 258, 711
Jeremy Bloom: 266, 705
Ciena Brittle: 249,232,211, 692
Josh Worth: 669
Bill Pullum: 238, 668
Dustin Ticknor: 243,665
Jeff Brittle: 248, 656
Kyle Van Cleave: 237, 654
Levi Phelps: 653
Bernie Keys: 236
