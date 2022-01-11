Eighteen downtown businesses participated in this year’s Visit Hood River window display contest, part of the annual Hood River Holidays festivities.
This year’s winner was John L. Scott Columbia Gorge; the theme was “Holiday Movie.” More than 500 votes were casted in the contest, said Michelle Gietl, Visit Hood River sales and development manager.
Participating businesses were: Apland Jewelers, The Historic Hood River Hotel, Copper West Real Estate, Stave and Stone Winery, Parts + Labour, Farmers Conservation Alliance, Arome, Jen Dillard Real Estate Team, Pure Stoke, 10 Speed Coffee Bar, Egg River Cafe, Pietro’s Pizza, Tokki Art Supply, Hood River Stationers, Spruce Gifts and Provisions, Hood River County Historical Museum, Gorge Ecology Outdoors and John L. Scott Columbia Gorge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.