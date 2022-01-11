HR window contest winner John L. Scott

John L. Scott Columbia Gorge, featuring sleeping elf Suzie Fiebig, was the winner in this year’s Visit Hood Rivers window display contest. 

Eighteen downtown businesses participated in this year’s Visit Hood River window display contest, part of the annual Hood River Holidays festivities.

This year’s winner was John L. Scott Columbia Gorge; the theme was “Holiday Movie.” More than 500 votes were casted in the contest, said Michelle Gietl, Visit Hood River sales and development manager.

Egg River Cafe.JPG

Egg River Cafe's Visit Hood River window contest entry.

Participating businesses were: Apland Jewelers, The Historic Hood River Hotel, Copper West Real Estate, Stave and Stone Winery, Parts + Labour, Farmers Conservation Alliance, Arome, Jen Dillard Real Estate Team, Pure Stoke, 10 Speed Coffee Bar, Egg River Cafe, Pietro’s Pizza, Tokki Art Supply, Hood River Stationers, Spruce Gifts and Provisions, Hood River County Historical Museum, Gorge Ecology Outdoors and John L. Scott Columbia Gorge.

Farmers Conversation Alliance Window.jpg

Farmers Conversation Alliance's Visit Hood River window contest entry.
Jennifer Dillard Real Estate Team.JPG

Jennifer Dillard Real Estate Team's Visit Hood River window contest entry.