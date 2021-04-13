White Salmon — Have you always dreamed of traveling the world, living in another country, or being fluent in another language?
The Rotary Club of Bingen-White Salmon is hosting a virtual information session 6 p.m., on April 15 to explain how high school-age youth can fulfill those dreams. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Zoom meeting link, us02web.zoom.us/j/85887605701.
Rotary Club speakers will outline the two youth exchange programs they participate in and how students can get involved.
Youth can participate in a long-form exchange, open to current freshman and sophomore students, which will see the students venture out to a host country for the 2022-2023 school year. Students live with multiple host families and attend school during their program, all while soaking in the different cultures and languages.
Open to students between the ages of 15-19 is the Family-to-Family summer program, which will take place Summer 2022.
The program can have a value of up to $24,000, factoring in costs associated. Students receive training typically in their sophomore year, and attend club meetings to interact with the club, and through the Rotary Club, students can have much of the trip paid for by the club.
The district holds extra excursions throughout the year to build camaraderie with fellow inbound and outbound students.
“You’re looking at a 100-plus students who are building a shared experience that really helps to build a tight-knit group that really helps to build relationships,” said Travis Cieloha, youth exchange officer and host of the meeting.
Rotary club leaders will explain how the club will cover much of the cost for families.
According to a news release, the youth exchange scholarships are made possible by overseas partners and local Rotary clubs in Rotary District 5100 (northern Oregon and southwest Washington). Qualified applicants must be ages 15-18 1/2 at the time of departure. The scholarships cover room, board, high school tuition, and a monthly stipend for one academic year. The student/family pays for the airfare, insurance, and some non-reimbursable training/participation fees.
Students must have at least one parent or guardian present to participate in the session.
“I’m very excited that we can do something productive toward getting our program up and running,” Cieloha said. Since Rotary International canceled the programs this year, Cieloha said, “The fact that we’re starting applications for candidates for the following year is something I’m really looking forward to.”
