Boys basketball relies on defense
It was a tale of two halves for the HRV Boys Basketball team against Pendleton in the first round of the 5A Intermountain Conference Tournament Monday, June 21. In the week previous the Eagles managed one win against the Dalles and lost two crucial games to Redmond and Crook County, which decided their seeding for the IMC tournament.
With no state championships this season for most high school sports, teams are now focused on competing for the next best thing.
A conference title.
The Hood River crowd slowly filled the stands as the starting lineups would be read for the last time at Vannet Court this season. The lower seed will travel to the higher seeded team’s home gym throughout the duration of the tournament.
The Eagles wasted no time jumping ahead of the Buckaroos, forcing two turnovers in the first three possessions. Punctuating on those steals with fastbreak layups saw Hood River score the first six points of the contest. Both squads implemented a zone defense, but it was Hood River who controlled the pace on both ends in the first quarter. Flying around on defense and then pushing the ball upcourt looking for a quick basket was the recipe for success. Late in the period, a corner three-pointer from Clayton Gross boosted HRV’s lead to double digits.
With the scoreboard reading 17-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Eagles seemed to put on cruise control. Pendleton cut into the HRV lead and came within one basket when the second quarter buzzer rang out. The Eagles held a slim, 24-22 lead at halftime. Headed into the locker room after being outscored 15-7 by Pendleton, changes had to be made both mentally and strategically.
“At halftime Coach Dirks locked us in,” said junior forward Ryles Buckley. “He told us to slow it down, and focus on executing on offense.”
In a win or go home game, Hood River came to play in the second half. The Eagles scored more in the third quarter alone than they did the entire first half. An incredible 31-point performance in the third quarter, the Eagles effectively pulled away from the Buckaroos. Point guard Emmanuel Romero was often times the catalyst for the Eagles on both ends of the court, getting his hands in passing lanes and kickstarting the fastbreak. Romero registered eight steals, and he exited the game late in the third to a loud round of applause from the Hood River crowd and his teammates. Buckley also emerged as a impact player on the defensive end. Buckley finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals. While he was on the court, the Eagles outscored Pendleton by 35 points.
“Ryles is very athletic and provides that tempo on the defensive end” said Assistant Coach Juan Zuniga. “He did a great job carrying our team on that end.”
With a 21-point lead, Dirks felt comfortable enough to sit his starters. The HRV second unit continued their dominant performance. A total team effort advanced the Eagles into the second round and semifinals of the IMC Tournament. Romero led the team in scoring, assists and steals. Wells led the team in rebounds, while all but one Eagle grabbed a rebound.
Hood River now heads to play the No. 2 seed Redmond Panthers on June 23.
