HOOD RIVER — Three positions on the City of Hood River’s Planning Commission are open for application.
The seven-member commission is appointed by the city council to review subdivisions, conditional use permits, planned developments, variances, and other major land use applications and advise development amendments, zone changes, and comprehensive plan updates. It meets twice monthly.
Two planning commissioners’ terms are expiring in October — Mark Frost and Meagan Ramey — and Tina Lassen has resigned, leaving three positions to be filled. As in the past, Mayor Kate McBride and a council member — Tim Counihan — will interview applicants with Planning Director Dustin Nilsen.
The council will see all of the applications along with the interview group’s recommendation before choosing members of the commission. Nilsen said he would contact former applicants as part of his outreach.
Hood River’s Planning Commission has been busy lately. In addition to recommending standards for Middle Housing construction and considering a 30-unit development this spring, at its meeting Monday, June 21, the commission was scheduled to consider a permit for a 10-lot subdivision that could include eight townhouses and two single-family dwellings on .58 acres located between East Hazel Avenue and East Eugene Street. (Meeting held after print deadline.)
The Hazel Ridge Subdivision land is zoned for high density dwellings, but its neighbors suggest that roads and other infrastructure in the area are not suitable for the development.
The commission will consider a 224-page report that includes photos, studies, surveys, findings and designs prepared by the applicant and the city’s planning department.
Planning staff has tentatively recommended approval of the development, with many conditions, including street and sidewalk improvements.
To apply for a position on the city’s planning commission, visit the Planning Commission’s website, cityofhoodriver.gov/planning-commission, or call 541-387-5210.
