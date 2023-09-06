Westside Urban Renewal outline

During the Aug. 28 Hood River City Council meeting, councilors approved Ordinance No. 2077, which establishes the Westside Urban Renewal District effective Jan. 1. The plan sets goals and objectives for projects related to affordable housing, transportation, Parks and Recreation, administration and equity framework. 

 Hood River City Council graphic

HOOD RIVER — During the Aug. 28 Hood River City Council meeting, councilors approved Ordinance No. 2077, which establishes the Westside Urban Renewal District effective Jan. 1, and heard the first reading of Ordinance No. 2078 that regulates vehicle storage in the public-right-of-way.

Roughly 18 months in the making, the Westside Urban Renewal District is officially set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The 406 acres of land was agreed to by the Hood River County and other taxing districts within the boundary were consulted by City Manager Abigail Elder. Elder said that the elected officials of the districts are glad the city is addressing issues like traffic and affordable housing.