Horizon Christian School, Hood River, graduated a class of 15 during commencement ceremonies June 5. Rachel Caldwell, community relations director, said the class of 2021 averaged at GPA of 3.4, with 40% at a 4.0 or higher.
Student graduation speeches were given by Diego Minguela and Valerie Bruggeman.
“With the chaos that is going on globally, we can stand firm on our rock and move forward through this season of life,” Minguela told his classmates. “God has placed in each one a gift that He wants us to share with the world for His goodness to be poured out. Even though we are unsure, scared, anxious, or ‘all of the above,’ we can be certain that God is with us. Joshua 1:9 says, ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid’ do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.’”
“Isaiah 55:8-9 says, ‘For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts,’” said Bruggeman in her speech. “The beginning of COVID felt like we lost control of everything that kept us grounded: Sports, dreams for the future, even each other. If that isn’t a hard reality check that God is in control, not us, then I don’t know what is. He was, is, and always will be in control.”
Caldwell said 67% of the graduating class of 2021 are headed to a university, and 13% to community college; Horizon students earned $530,500 in scholarships.
