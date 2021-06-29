Major Division Hood River Valley Little League Champions Duckwall Fruit Team and Minor Division Hood River Valley Little League Champions Hood River Police Department Team.

HR Duckwall Fruit LL.jpg

Major Division HRVLL Champions Duckwall Fruit Team Top Row Left: Coach Erich Harjo, Coach Chad Wimmers, Coach Eddy Patricelli Middle Row Left: Owen Waits, Charlie Haynie, Dylan Claussen, Tyson Harjo, Tyven Wimmers, Miles Chavez Bottom Row Left: Elin Marquez, Wyatt Bahn, Jake Patricelli, Liam Schofield, Drew Lucas
Hood River Police Department LL.jpg

Minor Division HRVLL Champions Hood River Police Department Team Top Row Left: Coach Charlie Burwell, Coach Donny Cheli Middle Row Left: Noah Cheli, Ezra Lebreton-Smith, Odas Rutkowski, Tucker Hough, Wyatt Scott, Charlie Robidoux Bottom Row Left: Flurry Stone, Jasper Grzybowski, Sebastien Burwell, James Stone, Conner Eaton