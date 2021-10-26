The Hood River Shelter Services (HRSS) has found a new place to call home and is shifting operations to 1733 Oak St. in Hood River. The Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) received funding from a federal Emergency Solutions Grant that will support site development and cover staffing costs for the HRSS. With additional funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the Oregon Health Authority, Pacific Source and HRSS Director, Sarah Kellems, are working closely to fill the basic needs for the homeless community.
Listed as the most immediate need by the homeless community members, a new mobile ADA-compliant shower and restroom unit will be available on-site. The Hood River Shelter Services also provide meals, warm clothing, bedding, toiletries and access to laundry services. Individuals can also consult with housing, health and social service professionals during their stay.
“Hood River Shelter Services is dedicated to meeting the basic needs of those without shelter during the winter,” said Sarah Kellems, Director of Hood River Shelter Services. “Thanks to strong community partnerships, we feel well positioned to support the needs of our houseless community members. The reasons for homelessness are complex and, with continued community partnerships, our goal is that more people find long-term solutions including successful placements in permanent housing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.