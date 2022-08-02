Hood River was featured by PureWow, an online women’s lifestyle publication, as sixth on a list of the 25 best mountain towns in the U.S.
The article, published July 27, clarified that though Hood River is not high-altitude itself, the publication counted it as a mountain town due to its location within the Cascade Range.
“Mount Hood casts an imposing shadow,” the article read. “It also provides ample opportunities for hiking, biking and soaking in scenic vistas. Lest we forget the wineries and craft breweries just outside of town.”
They also included a short list of why it was included, citing scenic hiking, lots of breweries and “farm-to-table eats.”
