Attending the 50th (plus one) class reunion for Hood River High School class of 1970 — the last graduating class from HRHS — are, first row, left to right: Ron Halvorson, Marlene Colclesser Clymer, Barb Vogt, Jan Mellenthin, Pam Bagley Hoikka, Julie Jensen Cantrell, Karen Talley Owings, Marty Morse Wilcoxon, Carla Lamphier Oja, Cindy Jackson Caughlin, Brian Figaard, Gerald Holmstrom; second row, Janet Slack Hinkley, Sandra Butterfield Woods, Patty Roberts Hasenbalg, Kay Barkley, Sandie Dorzab Fischer, Gene LaDouceur, Don Moore; row three, Ralph Carrithers, Brian Steeves, Steve (John) Emry, Mike McFarlane, Randy Schull, Don Wilhite, Craig Sheppard, Mike Oates, Warren Hunt, Brian Gorman and Greg Hanners.
