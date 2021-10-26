Online registrations for the 2021 Hood River County Christmas Project will start Wednesday, Oct. 27 and continue through Nov. 27. The program assists with food and children’s gifts for Hood River County families in need during the Christmas holiday.
Eligible families need to meet State of Oregon low-income eligibility (SNAP, WIC, Oregon Health Plan). Family size is based on the adults/children currently living in the home. Receiving food and gift cards from the Christmas Project will not change SNAP or FISH benefits received.
Last year, 891 local families (3,411 adults and children) received Christmas Project benefits. This year’s registration will be the same as last year’s due to the continuing state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All 2021 family registrations will be done online via the bilingual registration page at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. Registering families will choose a food gift card from one of two local grocery stores and a toy gift card for each child (0-18 years old) from a local store.
The 2021 registered families will need to pick up their food gift card and toy gift card(s) in person at one of the distribution sites. The Christmas Project will announce the times and locations to registered clients by email or text.
Individuals or families experiencing homelessness are encouraged to register. The Christmas Project will also be coordinating with The Hood River Shelter Services and FISH Food Bank this year to register families.
Ways to help support the 2021 Christmas Project:
• To contribute to the Hood River County Christmas Project, send checks to PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031, or visit the website donation page at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com All donations are tax-deductible (501c3 organization).
• To help by volunteering, visit www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
