Hector Hernandez of Hood River was awarded a cash gift and the Paul Harris Fellowship Award by the Hood River Rotary Club on Aug. 18.
Hernandez began volunteering at the FISH Food Bank during his freshman year at Hood River Valley High School. He’s been a regular at FISH since. According to FISH’s Volunteer Coordinator Billie Stevens, “He could almost run the place. I might drop the almost.”
Hector’s parents are Mexican Nationals who work at a packing house and in the orchards. He’s a first-generation U.S. citizen and the first person in his family to graduate from high school, and the first to attend college. He is currently about to enter his third year of nursing school at Linfield University.
“As the Rotary-related volunteers have entered our second year at FISH, we’ve all bonded with Hector. He’s helped me with Spanish and cultural sensitivity issues,” said club member Paul Crowley, who made the presentation. “What’s really impressed all of us is Hector’s thirst for knowledge. When there are lulls in our work day, Hector is often interviewing one of us about things he might want to know in the future, like legal matters, financial issues and real estate.”
Hector was also honored with the Hood River Rotary’s Paul Harris Award, granted “in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among the peoples of the world.” Harris was founder of the humanitarian organization Rotary International in 1905.
In addition, the club presented Hector with a card of appreciation and $1,200.
