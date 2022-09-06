The Dalles High Riverhawks volleyball team is off to one of its best starts in recent years while competing in the OSAA Class 4A level.

The No. 8 ranked Riverhawks (4-1) captured a third straight nonleague victory with a 3-0 home win Sept. 1 versus the Hood River Valley High Eagles (0-2) at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.