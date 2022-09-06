The Dalles High Riverhawks volleyball team is off to one of its best starts in recent years while competing in the OSAA Class 4A level.
The No. 8 ranked Riverhawks (4-1) captured a third straight nonleague victory with a 3-0 home win Sept. 1 versus the Hood River Valley High Eagles (0-2) at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.
The win over Gorge rival Hood River, followed a 3-0 home win over the La Grande High Tigers (2-3) Aug. 30. The Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Julie Summers, dominated the match-up with Hood River, as they got a sweep, 25-16, 25-10, 25-3.
“It was a total team effort with all 12 of our girls playing in the three-game sweep,” said Summers of the Hood River match. “Every player contributed to the victory with big plays.”
The Dalles junior setter Jeilane Stewart helped lead the Riverhawks to the win over Hood River. She was the team’s assist leader, and she also had a multiple number of aces while serving strong. The Dalles senior middle blocker Kennedy Abbas and junior outside hitter Zoe LeBreton led the Riverhawks’ offense, pounding kills often to help provide the team with momentum.
Hood River, with four freshmen on first-year Coach Molly Kissinger’s roster, entered the match coming off a 3-0 loss Aug. 30 against visiting Canby. The Eagles are on the road to finish this week with matches against Centennial and Parkrose. HRV was scheduled to host Putnam on Sept. 6 (results came after the printed edition deadline).
Of note: The Dalles then begins its 10-game Tri-Valley Conference schedule with a Sept. 15, road game versus the Crook County High Cowgirls (1-2) in Prineville. The Dalles lost 3-1 and 3-0 last year to the Cowgirls, when both teams were members of the Class 5A Intermountain Conference. Both schools dropped down an enrollment classification for the next four-year time block.
