The Hood River County Education Foundation is sponsoring the premier of the film titled “Hood River.” The New York film company Stick Figure Studios made a full-length film following the 2018 HRVHS boys soccer team.
The film will be shown on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. at HRVHS Henderson Field, following the boys varsity soccer game beginning at 4:30 p.m. The film is free and open to all.
Prior to the film, the education foundation is providing free dinners for the first 300 people prepared by a local caterer.
“The education foundation felt it was important to showcase this feature for the community free of charge,” said a press release. “The foundation is flying out the producer Jono Fields from New York City along with two of the former HRVHS students featured in the film.”
The firm runs 1hour and 20 minutes and focuses on the 2018 soccer team as it struggles to overcome class and racial divide in a quest for both individual and team success. While one player deals with the deportation of his father to Mexico, another player learns how to become the team captain and command the respect of his Mexican-American teammates. Coach Jaime Riviera works to keep the team together amidst the pressures of academics, athletics and personal issues.
The films’ producer and two of the former players will talk prior to the movie. Seating will be in the covered bleachers.
Social distancing will be provided and everyone must wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.