Above, from left to right, sophomores Jennevee Grajeda-Morales, Kimberley Esparza-Avalos and freshman Zanna Diffin, center, leads a walkout in support of sexual assault survivors around Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) on Nov. 15. Small blue ribbons were given to students and staff who walked out of class at noon.
Speeches and chants rang through the front concourse of the high school, while others made signs to show support for survivors. “We want them to know they are not alone,” said Diffin. “They have a strong support system.”
School administrators and the campus resource deputy were also in attendance to support and monitor the situation. “I am glad people are trying to raise awareness,” said Resource Deputy George Economu.
Pictured at left are, left to right, Lucy Dierker, Karyna Marquez and Lola Pickhardt as they walk out of class to show support for sexual assault survivors in schools.
