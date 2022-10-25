On Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will present Rayn: Flamenco for a New World at Rockford Grange Hall in Hood River.
Flamenco duo to perform at Rockford Grange
