Hood River County Health Department has reported the first COVID-19 fatality.
Mike Matthews, REHS, PIO, Hood River County Health Department, reported Thursday morning, Oct. 15, that Hood River County had reported its first COVID-19 fatality.
“It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the first death of a Hood River County resident from COVID-19,” said a press release. “This person was in their 90s, tested positive Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 14. We extend our deepest condolences to family and friends.
“At this time, we ask all to respect the privacy of those involved. We call upon the compassion, strength and determination of our local residents as we resolve to remain united in our efforts to protect the most vulnerable among us,” continued the press release.
“Please continue to wear a mask when you are not able to maintain a minimum of six feet from those you do not live with. Wash your hands frequently and, no matter your age, if you are feeling at all ill, stay at home!”
