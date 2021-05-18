Fire season restrictions began May 15 in The Dalles units of the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), according to a press release. Forest land in Wasco and Hood River counties will be impacted by the restrictions.
Leadership within the district has been monitoring fuel conditions this spring and reviewing snowpack, weather forecasts and drought impacts. The limited precipitation across the region this spring has affected down woody fuel moisture content as well as the condition of live vegetation fuels and their susceptibility to fire ignition and spread. Conditions in The Dalles and Prineville units are unseasonably dry and at an increased risk of fire spread. New maximum daily fire indices are being recorded, indicative of the potential wildfire hazard.
Historically, this will be the earliest declaration of Fire Season in the district in more than 40 years. Typically, weather and fuels in central Oregon begin to warm and dry in late May or early June, with Fire Season beginning in mid-June.
Early season fires have already created significant concern for firefighters this spring. To date, 22 human-caused fires have burned more than 200 acres. The 10-year-average for this timeframe is 10 fires, burning 32 acres.
Escaped debris burning is the leading cause of these fires, accounting for more than half of them.
General Regulations
The following acts are prohibited during fire season in accordance with ORS 477.510 and ORS 477.512:
• Smoking while working in or traveling through any operation area.
• The use of fuse and caps for blasting, unless approval is granted by the forester.
• The discharge of an exploding target inside the district or within one-eighth mile of the district.
• The discharge of tracer ammunition on land that is within the district or within one-eighth mile of the district, or when discharged, crosses above land that is within the district or within one-eighth mile of the district.
Operators should refer to www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/Documents/fire-season-requirements-for-industrial-operations.pdf for information specific to industrial operations during fire season, or call their local ODF Office.
Unit details
The Dalles Unit-Wasco and Hood River counties, 541-296-4626: In addition to the on-set of fire season in The Dalles Unit, MH-4 (west of Highway 35 in Hood River County) and MH-1 (east of Highway 35 in Hood River and Wasco counties) will move into Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1. Included in these restrictions is the use of fire or power-driven machinery in any forest operation unless in compliance with all fire prevention requirements (ORS Chapter 477 and OAR Chapter 629 Divisions 41 to 43). A one hour firewatch is required after all forest operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.